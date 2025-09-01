'Exchanging Perspectives On Meeting Xi, Putin': PM Modi Addresses SCO Summit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday addressed the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit in Tianjin, China, where he said that he is exchanging perspectives on meeting Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russia's Vladimir Putin.

Meanwhile, Xi Jinping, in his opening remarks at the SCO Members Session in Tianjin, said: "We steadily promoted law enforcement and security cooperation, properly managed and settled differences, unequivocally opposed external interference, and maintained peace and stability in the region. We were the first to launch Belt and Road cooperation... We always stand on the side of international fairness and justice, champion inclusiveness and mutual learning between civilisations, and oppose hegemonism and power politics."