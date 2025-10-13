Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Lahore was thrown into chaos on Monday as thousands of supporters of the radical Islamist party Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) clashed violently with police during an anti-Israel march, leaving at least five people, including a police officer, dead and dozens injured. The city’s streets came to a near standstill as demonstrators pushed toward the capital, Islamabad.

Punjab Police Chief Usman Anwar said protesters opened fire on authorities, killing an officer and wounding several others. While official reports have not confirmed casualties among demonstrators, TLP stated that many of its supporters were also killed or injured.

Saad Rizvi Injured in Protest

Among the injured is TLP chief Saad Rizvi, who reportedly sustained multiple gunshot wounds and is said to be in critical condition. Before the shooting, TLP shared a video of Rizvi appealing to security forces to stop firing and expressing willingness to negotiate, while gunshots rang out in the background.

Clashes Escalate During Long March

The march began in eastern Pakistan on Friday, with TLP announcing plans to reach the US Embassy in Islamabad for a sit-in in solidarity with the people of Gaza. Ironically, the protest coincided with the end of the Gaza war, as Palestinians celebrated a newly brokered ceasefire.

Demonstrators reached Murdike, about 40 km from Lahore along the Grand Trunk Road, where police blocked their path. Negotiations between TLP leaders and authorities failed, prompting a five-hour-long police operation to disperse the crowd. Protesters armed with nail-sticks, bricks, petrol bombs, and firearms clashed with law enforcement. According to police, one civilian and three protesters were killed, and eight others injured, alongside 48 police officers, 17 of whom suffered gunshot wounds.

Punjab Police also said that protesters set fire to around 40 government and private vehicles, with social media images showing charred vehicles littered across the scene. Over 100 protesters had already been arrested during demonstrations on Saturday.

The unrest spread beyond Lahore, with TLP supporters staging protests in multiple locations. The M2 Motorway, linking Islamabad and Lahore, was blocked at Faizpur, Kala Shah, and Babu Sabu. While the M1 Motorway from Peshawar to Islamabad remained open, authorities temporarily prohibited heavy traffic. In Islamabad and Rawalpindi, major roads were mostly accessible, though shipping containers were strategically placed to prevent the march from advancing toward the capital.

Public Response and Controversy

The TLP’s actions sparked mixed reactions online. Some Pakistanis criticized the party for staging violent protests even after the Gaza war had ended, while others accused the government of overreacting by preemptively blocking roads. Pakistan’s Deputy Interior Minister Talal Chaudhry expressed bewilderment over TLP’s decision to pursue violence instead of celebrating the Gaza ceasefire.

Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP)

TLP rose to prominence in 2017 and 2018 after staging successful nationwide protests, first forcing the government to reverse changes to the parliamentary oath and later campaigning aggressively on the blasphemy law, which prescribes the death penalty for insulting Islam. Since then, the party has frequently organized disruptive and sometimes violent demonstrations, including pro-Palestinian rallies in Lahore and other cities.

As Lahore and surrounding areas deal with the aftermath of Monday’s clashes, the city remains on high alert, highlighting the ongoing challenge Pakistan faces in managing politically charged and potentially violent demonstrations. Meanwhile, Palestinians celebrated the Gaza ceasefire, a stark contrast to the turmoil unfolding in Pakistan.