Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Durga PujaIdeas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsWorldReady For 'Composite, Result-Oriented' Talks With India: Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif At UN

Ready For 'Composite, Result-Oriented' Talks With India: Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif At UN

He criticised India's actions in Kashmir and referred to the 'Operation Sindoor' conflict, claiming damage to Indian jets.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 26 Sep 2025 10:12 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Pakistan Prime Minsiter Shehbaz Sharif on Friday said his country was ready to engage in a "composite, comprehensive and result-oriented" dialogue with India. 

Addressing the General Debate of the 80th session of the UN General Assembly, criticised New Delhi over the situation in Kashmir. He also referred to the 'Operation Sindoor' and claimed that "seven of the Indian jets" were damaged during the four-day conflict in May.

The composite dialogue framework, first launched in 2003 under then-president Pervez Musharraf, covered eight key issues between the two neighbours. It collapsed after the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks and has not been revived in full since.

The Pakistani leader further criticised India’s decision to suspend the Indus Waters Treaty in response to the Pahalgam attack, calling any violation of the treaty “an act of war.”

As in previous years, Sharif used the UN platform to highlight Kashmir, vowing that “Kashmir will gain its fundamental right to self-determination through an impartial plebiscite under the auspices of the United Nations.” He said Pakistan stood firmly with the people of Kashmir.

Sharif also praised U.S. President Donald Trump for his role in defusing tensions between India and Pakistan earlier this year. “In recognition of President Trump’s wonderful and outstanding contribution to promote peace in our part of the world, Pakistan nominated him for the Nobel Peace Prize. This is the least we could do … I think he truly is a man of peace,” Sharif said.

He added that his recent visit to Washington, accompanied by Field Marshal Asim Munir, included talks with Trump at the White House. Sharif lauded Trump’s “courageous and decisive” leadership in facilitating a ceasefire between the two countries.

On terrorism, Sharif insisted Pakistan condemns extremism in all its forms but accused his country’s rivals of backing militant groups such as the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), the Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA) and its Majid Brigade.

Published at : 26 Sep 2025 09:53 PM (IST)
Tags :
Shehbaz Sharif Pakistan
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
'Sheer Madness': Netanyahu At UN Slams UK, France For Recognising Palestine; Blames Hamas For Gaza Starvation
'Sheer Madness': Netanyahu At UN Slams UK, France For Recognising Palestine; Blames Hamas For Gaza Starvation
Cricket
Suryakumar Yadav Fined For Asia Cup Remarks On Pahalgam Attack
Suryakumar Yadav Fined For Asia Cup Remarks On Pahalgam Attack
India
Activist Sonam Wangchuk Arrested Under Stringent NSA, To Be Taken Out Of Ladakh: Report
Activist Sonam Wangchuk Arrested Under Stringent NSA, To Be Taken Out Of Ladakh: Report
Cities
Lathi Charge In Bareilly After Friday Prayers As Protestors Pelt Stone Amid 'I Love Muhammad' Campaign
Lathi Charge In Bareilly After Friday Prayers As Protestors Pelt Stone Amid 'I Love Muhammad' Campaign
Advertisement

Videos

Tej Pratap Yadav Unveils Jan Shakti Janata Dal, Blackboard Symbol Proposed For Bihar Polls
Tej Pratap Yadav Launches New Party Jan Shakti Janata Dal Ahead Of Bihar Assembly Elections
Breaking News: Underground Arms Factory Busted in Patna: Six Held with Weapons Cache | ABP NEWS
Breaking News: Jaishankar Slams Western Hypocrisy on Russian Oil at G20 Foreign Ministers’ Meet | ABP NEWS
Breaking News: Trump Imposes 100% Tariff on Foreign Pharma Firms; Major Impact Expected on Indian Exports | ABP NEWS
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Ladakh Is Not Kashmir, China Is Watching. Smear Campaign Should Stop
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget