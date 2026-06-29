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English NewsNewsWorldArrest Illegal Afgan Nationals From Jul 10: Pakistan Issues Orders

Arrest Illegal Afgan Nationals From Jul 10: Pakistan Issues Orders

The notification said provincial authorities will be required to submit daily reports on arrests and enforcement actions to the Ministry of Interior from July 11 onwards.

Written By : PTI |  Updated at : 29 Jun 2026 08:27 AM (IST)

Peshawar: Pakistan's Ministry of Interior has ordered a nationwide crackdown on illegal foreign nationals, directing authorities to arrest Afghan citizens residing in the country without valid visas from July 10.

According to an official notification issued by the ministry on Sunday, chief secretaries, inspectors general of police (IGPs) of all four provinces and the Islamabad administration have been instructed to ensure the strict implementation of the Illegal Foreigners Repatriation Plan (IFRP).

The notification said provincial authorities will be required to submit daily reports on arrests and enforcement actions to the Ministry of Interior from July 11 onwards.

Describing the operation as a "top priority", the government directed all relevant departments to ensure effective execution of the orders. 

(Disclaimer: This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

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Published at : 29 Jun 2026 08:27 AM (IST)
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