Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Durga PujaIdeas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsWorldProtests In Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir Turn Deadly As 8 Killed In Heavy Firing By Pak Forces: Report

Protests In Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir Turn Deadly As 8 Killed In Heavy Firing By Pak Forces: Report

Pakistani forces reportedly killed at least eight people in Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir (PoK) on Wednesday due to heavy firing.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 01 Oct 2025 04:31 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

At least 10 civilians have been killed in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) as violent protests against the Pakistani government entered a third consecutive day, plunging the region into chaos and confrontation.

On Wednesday alone, eight people lost their lives, four in Dhirkot in Bagh district, two in Muzaffarabad, and two in Mirpur, according to an NDTV report. Two additional deaths were reported a day earlier in Muzaffarabad, pushing the overall toll to 10.

The unrest, driven by the Awami Action Committee (AAC), has paralysed life in PoK over the past 72 hours. Shops, markets and businesses remain shuttered, public transport has ground to a halt, and a “long march” on Muzaffarabad continues despite a heavy-handed crackdown.

This morning, demonstrators hurled stones and tossed massive shipping containers, placed by authorities to block their march, into rivers beneath the bridges. The AAC has tabled 38 demands, including the scrapping of 12 legislative seats in the PoK Assembly reserved for Kashmiri refugees living in Pakistan. Locals say this system undermines true representative governance.

“Our campaign is for fundamental rights denied to our people for over 70 years. Either deliver on rights or face the wrath of the people,” AAC leader Shaukat Nawaz Mir declared, warning Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s administration that the current strike was only “plan A.” He added that the group had backup strategies, including a “severe plan D.”

Islamabad’s Crackdown

The Pakistani government has responded with overwhelming force. Thousands of troops have been redeployed from Punjab province, while an additional 1,000 soldiers were dispatched from Islamabad, sources told local media. Heavily armed units have staged flag marches in PoK towns, and authorities have imposed internet restrictions across the region in a bid to stifle mobilisation.

Rising Tensions After Airstrikes

The clashes in PoK come just days after another tragedy. Last week, 30 civilians were killed when Pakistan Air Force JF-17 fighter jets carried out strikes in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, dropping Chinese-made LS-6 laser-guided bombs on a remote village.

Published at : 01 Oct 2025 04:12 PM (IST)
Tags :
Protests Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir POK Pakistan
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
Protests In Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir Turn Deadly As 8 Killed In Heavy Firing By Pak Forces: Report
Protests In Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir Turn Deadly As 8 Killed In Heavy Firing By Pak Forces: Report
World
US Government Shuts Down After Funding Fight: What Closes And What Continues To Operate
US Government Shuts Down After Funding Fight: What Closes And What Continues To Operate
Cricket
Mohsin Naqvi Apologises To BCCI But Wants India To Collect Trophy From Dubai: Report
Mohsin Naqvi Apologises To BCCI But Wants India To Collect Trophy From Dubai: Report
World
US Govt Shuts Down, President Trump Threatens Layoffs
US Govt Shuts Down, President Trump Threatens Layoffs
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi Apologises To BCCI, Urges Suryakumar To Take Trophy
Bareilly Violence: Encounter Leads To Arrest Of Two Accused, SP Gun Seized, Multiple Arrests Continue
Mohsin Raza Apologizes To PCB, Says Suryakumar Yadav Should Receive Asia Cup Trophy
Garba Festivities Turn Chaotic In Maharashtra, Rajasthan And Madhya Pradesh Amidst Clashes
Breaking: Series Of Disturbing Incidents Across India Leaves Several Injured And Public In Panic
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Dr Prosenjit Nath
Dr Prosenjit NathThe writer is a technocrat, political analyst, and author.
OPINION | Congress’s Bihar Gamble: Revival Attempt Or Vote-Bank Obsession?
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget