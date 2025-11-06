Power Shift In Islamabad? Pakistan Plans To Give More Power To Asim Munir

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Amid growing speculation over Pakistan’s civil-military imbalance, the Shehbaz Sharif government is reportedly planning a sweeping constitutional amendment that could further bolster the authority of Army Chief Field Marshal Asim Munir. The proposed 27th Constitutional Amendment, expected to be tabled in Parliament soon, seeks to introduce key changes related to the command of the armed forces. The move comes as Munir’s influence expands both domestically and internationally, fuelling fears among critics that Pakistan is inching closer to formalising the military’s long-standing dominance in civilian affairs.

Reports of the impending constitutional shake-up gained traction after Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) chief Bilawal Bhutto Zardari revealed that the government had approached him for support on the amendment. On Tuesday, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar confirmed the move while addressing the Senate, Pakistan’s upper house of Parliament.

“Of course, the government is bringing it and will bring it... The 27th Amendment will arrive... and is about to arrive. We will try to table it in accordance with principles, laws and the Constitution,” Dar said.

He also dismissed opposition allegations, particularly from the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), that the government planned to bypass due legislative procedures.

“It is not the case that the amendment is tabled and there is voting on it in a haphazard, ad hoc manner; this will not happen,” he reassured.

What The 27th Amendment Proposes

According to Pakistani media reports, the proposed amendments include an alteration to Article 243 of the Constitution, the clause that defines the appointment of the Army Chief and the command of the armed forces.

The draft also reportedly includes provisions to set up constitutional courts, streamline the appointment process of the Chief Election Commissioner, restore executive magistrates, and regulate the transfer of judges.

Another major change proposes to reduce the share of provinces in federal resources, shifting control of the education and population welfare ministries to the federal government, effectively diluting the National Finance Commission’s protection of provincial autonomy.

Critics argue that if passed, the amendment could cement Munir’s position as Pakistan’s most powerful figure, deepening the military’s institutional hold over the country’s governance, economy, and foreign policy.