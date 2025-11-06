Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsWorldPower Shift In Islamabad? Pakistan Plans To Give More Power To Asim Munir

Power Shift In Islamabad? Pakistan Plans To Give More Power To Asim Munir

According to Pakistani media reports, the proposed amendments include an alteration to Article 243 of the Constitution, the clause that defines the appointment of the Army Chief.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 06 Nov 2025 07:41 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Amid growing speculation over Pakistan’s civil-military imbalance, the Shehbaz Sharif government is reportedly planning a sweeping constitutional amendment that could further bolster the authority of Army Chief Field Marshal Asim Munir. The proposed 27th Constitutional Amendment, expected to be tabled in Parliament soon, seeks to introduce key changes related to the command of the armed forces. The move comes as Munir’s influence expands both domestically and internationally, fuelling fears among critics that Pakistan is inching closer to formalising the military’s long-standing dominance in civilian affairs.

Reports of the impending constitutional shake-up gained traction after Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) chief Bilawal Bhutto Zardari revealed that the government had approached him for support on the amendment. On Tuesday, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar confirmed the move while addressing the Senate, Pakistan’s upper house of Parliament.

“Of course, the government is bringing it and will bring it... The 27th Amendment will arrive... and is about to arrive. We will try to table it in accordance with principles, laws and the Constitution,” Dar said.

He also dismissed opposition allegations, particularly from the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), that the government planned to bypass due legislative procedures.

“It is not the case that the amendment is tabled and there is voting on it in a haphazard, ad hoc manner; this will not happen,” he reassured.

What The 27th Amendment Proposes

According to Pakistani media reports, the proposed amendments include an alteration to Article 243 of the Constitution, the clause that defines the appointment of the Army Chief and the command of the armed forces.

The draft also reportedly includes provisions to set up constitutional courts, streamline the appointment process of the Chief Election Commissioner, restore executive magistrates, and regulate the transfer of judges.

Another major change proposes to reduce the share of provinces in federal resources, shifting control of the education and population welfare ministries to the federal government, effectively diluting the National Finance Commission’s protection of provincial autonomy.

Critics argue that if passed, the amendment could cement Munir’s position as Pakistan’s most powerful figure, deepening the military’s institutional hold over the country’s governance, economy, and foreign policy.

Also read
Published at : 06 Nov 2025 07:41 PM (IST)
Tags :
Shehbaz Sharif Pakistan Asim Munir
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Education
JNU Elections 2025: Left Triumphs Over ABVP In All Key Positions
JNU Elections 2025: Left Triumphs Over ABVP In All Key Positions
Cities
Lucknow Horror: Instagram 'Friend' Lures Class 7 Girl For Joyride, Gangrapes For 2 Days
Lucknow Horror: Instagram 'Friend' Lures Class 7 Girl For Joyride, Gangrapes For 2 Days
Cricket
India Triumphs Over Australia By 48 Runs, Take 2-1 Lead In T20 Series
India Triumphs Over Australia By 48 Runs, Take 2-1 Lead In T20 Series
Cricket
'What's Your Skincare Routine?' Harleen Kaur Asks PM Modi; He Replies: Watch
'What's Your Skincare Routine?' Harleen Kaur Asks PM Modi; He Replies: Watch
Advertisement

Videos

Bihar Elections: RJD’s Khesari Lal Yadav Slams Giriraj Singh’s Burqa Remark, Bats for Unity
Bihar Elections: Deputy CM Samrat Choudhary Votes as Phase One Sees 121 Seats in Polls
Bihar Polls: High Voter Enthusiasm in Mukama, Digha and Khagaria Despite Early Glitches
Bihar Elections: NDA’s ‘Twin Brothers’ Strategy Marks a First in State Politics
Bihar Polls: Mukama Sees Fierce JDU vs RJD Battle Between Strong Local Leaders
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

ABP Live Education
ABP Live Education
OPINION | Jobs Vs Degrees: Why Affordable Skill-Based Education Could Be The Answer
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget