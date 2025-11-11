Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Pakistan Blast: A routine afternoon at Islamabad’s district courts turned into one of the capital’s deadliest security incidents in months after a powerful explosion tore through a parked vehicle near the judicial complex on Tuesday. Local media reported that at least 12 people lost their lives, while more than 20 others were injured, many of them lawyers who were at work when the blast erupted.

The explosion occurred around 12.30 pm at one of the main entry points to the complex, just as the court premises were buzzing with activity. Witnesses said the shockwave was so forceful that it could be heard several kilometres away, instantly sending hundreds of people running for cover.

What Witnesses Saw As Chaos Unfolded

Early visuals circulating on social media showed a vehicle engulfed in flames, thick smoke billowing from its remains, and several cars in the vicinity severely damaged. Police officials later said the blast appeared to have been triggered inside a stationary vehicle, adding that preliminary assessments pointed to a suicide attack.

Many of the injured were lawyers and court staff who were moving between hearings when the explosion occurred. One of the lawyers at the scene, Rustam Malik, recounted the terrifying moment, telling AFP, "As I parked my car and entered the complex, I heard a loud bang on the gate... I saw two dead bodies lying on the gate, and several cars were on fire."

Emergency personnel rushed injured victims to nearby hospitals, while security forces cordoned off the entire complex for forensic examination.

Strong Condemnation From Islamabad’s Leadership

Pakistan President Asif Ali Zardari issued a stern condemnation shortly after initial reports emerged and offered his condolences to the families affected by the attack. Authorities have begun investigating possible links to militant groups active in the region, with officials not ruling out a broader terror plot.

The deadly incident in Islamabad comes at a time of heightened alert across the subcontinent. Just a day earlier, a Hyundai i20 exploded near Delhi’s Red Fort, killing ten people. The blast also coincided with the busting of a terror module involving Pakistan-based outfits Jaish-e-Mohammed and Ansar Ghazwat-ul-Hind, during which police recovered nearly 2,900 kilograms of material used to make improvised explosive devices.

Wider Security Concerns After Back-to-Back Explosions

Tuesday’s attack has raised new questions about security around court complexes and other public institutions in Pakistan. Investigators are now examining whether the blast is part of a coordinated attempt to strike in multiple cities or the work of an isolated cell. For now, the focus remains on identifying the attacker, understanding how the vehicle reached the high-security zone, and assessing whether further threats loom.