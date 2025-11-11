Delhi Blast Probe Handed Over To NIA After Amit Shah Chairs High-Level Meeting

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeNewsIndiaDelhi Blast Probe Handed Over To NIA After Amit Shah Chairs High-Level Meeting

Eight killed in Delhi’s Red Fort blast; NIA takes over probe. Car traced to Pulwama, IED used. Multiple arrests made as authorities investigate suspected terror links.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 11 Nov 2025 03:02 PM (IST)
Following a high-level review, Home Minister Amit Shah has decided to hand over the investigation of the Red Fort blast to the National Investigation Agency (NIA), signalling the gravity of the incident and its suspected terror links.

At least eight people lost their lives and several others were injured after a Hyundai i20 exploded near Gate No. 1 of the Red Fort Metro Station on Monday evening. The blast occurred around 6:55 pm, raising immediate concerns of a terror-related attack in the heart of Delhi.

Arrests in Kashmir-Faridabad-Delhi Case

Authorities have arrested three doctors in connection with the ongoing Kashmir-Faridabad-Delhi terror case:

  • Dr. Adeel Ahmad Rather from Qazigund, Jammu & Kashmir
  • Dr. Muzammil Ahmad Ganai from Pulwama
  • Dr. Shaheen Shahid

In addition, two individuals have been detained in Kashmir: Tariq Ahmed Dar from Samboora, Pulwama, and Umar, also known as Amir. Investigators revealed that Tariq had allegedly handed over the car used in the blast to Amir.

Tracing the Car Back to Pulwama

Investigators have traced the Hyundai i20 to a man from Pulwama district in Jammu and Kashmir, highlighting a potential terror connection. Sources from CNN News18 indicate that the car was originally registered in Gurugram under the number HR26 and first owned by Mohammad Salman.

Ownership of the vehicle reportedly changed hands four times:

  • Mohammad Salman → Devendra
  • Devendra → Sonu
  • Sonu → Tariq from Shambhura village, Pulwama

The Delhi Police have alerted Jammu and Kashmir authorities, sending a special team to Srinagar to verify the backgrounds of Tariq and his associates. Preliminary findings suggest that these ownership transfers may have been carried out illegally through a Faridabad-based car dealer.

IED Used in Blast, CCTV Footage Traced

Preliminary investigations indicate that an improvised explosive device (IED) was planted in the car, which detonated as it moved slowly near the Red Fort.

Authorities have collected footage from over 50 CCTV cameras covering areas including Kashmiri Gate, Dariyaganj, Sunehri Masjid, and Red Fort, attempting to reconstruct the vehicle’s route. Reports suggest the car had been seen moving around North Delhi since early afternoon, providing critical clues to investigators.

Published at : 11 Nov 2025 02:47 PM (IST)
Photo Gallery

