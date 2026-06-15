Pakistan Air Force Training Aircraft Crashes In KPK; 2 Pilots Killed

Islamabad: A Pakistan Air Force trainer aircraft crashed on Monday, killing both pilots onboard, the army said.

It said that the aircraft was on a routine “training sortie” when it crashed near Mardan in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

Both pilots, Flight Lieutenant Muhammad Qasim Abdullah (Pakistan Air Force) and Lieutenant Taha Abbasi (Pakistan Navy), were killed in the crash.

A board of inquiry has been constituted by Air Headquarters to ascertain the cause of the accident.

Field Marshal Asim Munir, services chiefs of Pakistan and all ranks of the Pakistan Armed Forces expressed grief over the loss of lives and extended heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families, it said.

(Disclaimer: This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)