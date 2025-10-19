Pakistan, Afghanistan Agree To Immediate Ceasefire During Peace Talks In Doha, Says Qatar

Qatar announced late Saturday that Pakistan and Afghanistan have agreed to an immediate ceasefire following days of deadly border clashes. The agreement, brokered in Doha with support from Turkiye, aims to halt escalating violence and pave the way for sustained peace between the two neighbours.

The announcement, issued by Qatar’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, described the agreement as a crucial step toward stability in the region. Officials confirmed that both nations will hold additional meetings in the days ahead to ensure the ceasefire remains effective and durable.

“A round of negotiations between the Islamic Republic of Pakistan and Afghanistan was held in Doha, mediated by the State of Qatar and the Republic of Turkiye. During the negotiations, the two sides agreed to an immediate ceasefire and the establishment of mechanisms to consolidate lasting peace and stability between the two countries,” the statement read.

The Ministry added, “The two parties also agreed to hold follow-up meetings in the coming days to ensure the sustainability of the ceasefire and verify its implementation in a reliable and sustainable manner, thus contributing to achieving security and stability in both countries.”

Qatar expressed optimism that the agreement would help defuse simmering tensions along the shared border, which has witnessed repeated skirmishes in recent months. The Foreign Ministry voiced hope that this “important step will contribute to ending tensions on the border between the two brotherly countries and form a solid foundation for sustainable peace in the region.”

The Doha-mediated talks came just a day after a deadly Pakistani airstrike in Afghanistan’s southeastern Paktika province, which killed at least 17 people, including three Afghan cricketers, according to local media reports. Citing Tolo News, the strikes reportedly hit residential areas in the Argun and Barmal districts, causing extensive civilian casualties.

The ceasefire agreement, reached under Qatar and Turkiye’s mediation, is expected to mark the beginning of a series of diplomatic efforts aimed at preventing further bloodshed and fostering a lasting peace between Islamabad and Kabul.