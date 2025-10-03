On Cam: Massive Explosion Sparks Fire At Chevron’s El Segundo Refinery In Los Angeles

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





A powerful explosion triggered a massive fire at Chevron’s refinery in Los Angeles County’s El Segundo area late on Thursday night, lighting up the sky with flames visible for miles. Despite the intensity of the blaze, officials confirmed there was no evacuation order and no immediate threat to nearby communities.

The blast occurred around 9:30 p.m., followed by a fireball and a loud explosion that startled residents. Within an hour, firefighting crews managed to bring much of the blaze under control, although flames continued to burn in the southern portion of the plant. The skies cleared considerably after the initial fireball subsided.

Chevron’s El Segundo Refinery Fire

Videos widely shared on social media showed towering flames and plumes of smoke rising near El Segundo, just south of Los Angeles International Airport. The blaze also disrupted local activities — including a nearby adult soccer match that was called off due to heavy smoke engulfing the area.

explosion and massive fire erupts at the Chevron refinery in El Segundo. Towering flames and billowing smoke can be seen for miles all around the Southland pic.twitter.com/Ow6ImQ4Une — ZoomCenter (@ZoomCenter) October 3, 2025

About 30 minutes after the incident, officials issued a statement confirming there was no threat to public safety and no reported casualties. Los Angeles County Supervisor Holly Mitchell told NDTV that firefighter crews were able to contain the fire quickly. She added that officials were monitoring air quality in the area and advised residents to remain indoors as a precaution, according to the Los Angeles Times.

California Governor Gavin Newsom’s office also responded. “The Governor has been briefed on the incident at Chevron’s El Segundo refinery in Los Angeles County. Our office is coordinating in real time with local and state agencies to protect the surrounding community and ensure public safety,” the Governor’s Press Office said in a post on X.

The El Segundo refinery is the largest oil refinery on the U.S. West Coast and the second-biggest in California. It processes more than 276,000 barrels of crude oil per day, producing gasoline, diesel, and jet fuel. The facility has been in operation since 1911.