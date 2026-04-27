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HomeNewsWorldNSA Doval discusses regional situation with UAE President Al Nahyan

NSA Doval discusses regional situation with UAE President Al Nahyan

Dubai, Apr 26 (PTI): National Security Advisor Ajit Doval on Sunday met UAE President Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and discussed measures to deepen the comprehensive strategic partnership and the regional situatio.

By : PTI | Updated at : 27 Apr 2026 12:29 AM (IST)

Dubai, Apr 26 (PTI): National Security Advisor Ajit Doval on Sunday met UAE President Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and discussed measures to deepen the comprehensive strategic partnership and the regional situation.

The Indian Embassy in the UAE said Doval conveyed Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s greetings to the UAE leader during his official visit to the Arab country.

“Measures to deepen Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, the regional situation, and other issues of mutual interest were discussed,” the Indian Embassy said in the post on X.

Earlier this month, Doval met Saudi Arabia's senior leaders and discussed bilateral relations, the regional situation and other areas of mutual interests.

Doval held meetings with Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan, Energy Minister Abdulaziz bin Salman and National Security Advisor Musaed Al-Aiban.

During the meetings, the two sides discussed bilateral relations, the regional situation and other issues of mutual interests, the Indian Embassy in Saudi Arabia said in a post on X.

Doval's visit to the UAE comes amid uncertainty over the second round of peace talks between the US and Iran in Pakistan.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi on Sunday landed in Pakistan for the second time in three days and met Army Chief Field Marshal Asim Munir.

There was no official word from Pakistan about the meeting which apparently focused on the ongoing peace efforts by Islamabad to arrange the second round of talks between the US and Iran. PTI GSP GSP

(This story is published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. No editing has been done in the headline or the body by ABP Live.)

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