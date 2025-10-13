Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsWorldNobel Prize In Economic Sciences Awarded To Joel Mokyr, Philippe Aghion, Peter Howitt

Nobel Prize In Economic Sciences Awarded To Joel Mokyr, Philippe Aghion, Peter Howitt

In 2025, Mokyr, Aghion, and Howitt won the Nobel Prize in Economics for explaining innovation's role in long-term growth. Mokyr studied prerequisites for technological progress, while Aghion and Howitt developed the "creative destruction" theory.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 13 Oct 2025 04:08 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

The Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences on Monday announced that the 2025 Sveriges Riksbank Prize in Economic Sciences in Memory of Alfred Nobel has been awarded to Joel Mokyr, Philippe Aghion and Peter Howitt for their pioneering research explaining how innovation drives long-term economic growth.

Mokyr received half of the prize “for having identified the prerequisites for sustained growth through technological progress”, while Aghion and Howitt shared the other half “for the theory of sustained growth through creative destruction,” the Academy said in its statement.

From Stagnation to Sustained Growth

According to the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences, technological advancement is a key force shaping societies, replacing old products and production methods with new ones “in a never-ending cycle.” This dynamic process forms the basis of economic growth and improved living standards across the globe.

However, the Academy noted that for most of human history, economic stagnation was the norm. Despite occasional discoveries leading to temporary prosperity, growth would eventually plateau. “The 2025 laureates in economic sciences have taught us that sustained growth cannot be taken for granted,” the Academy stated.

Their research highlights that unchecked monopolies, limits on academic freedom, and barriers to global knowledge sharing can threaten this growth. “If we fail to respond to these threats, the machine that has given us sustained growth, creative destruction, may cease working – and we would once again need to become accustomed to stagnation,” it warned.

The Theory of Creative Destruction

Economists Philippe Aghion and Peter Howitt developed a seminal mathematical model in 1992 describing how innovation fuels progress through “creative destruction.” Their model showed that when a superior product enters the market, it displaces older ones, forcing less innovative firms out.

This process, they explained, involves competing forces that influence investment in research and development (R&D) — with the pace and need for public support varying according to time and market conditions.

The Academy said their work “shows that there are strong forces pulling in different directions as regards investment in research and development (R&D) and thus economic growth.”

Joel Mokyr’s Historical Lens on Innovation

Historian Joel Mokyr approached the question of sustained growth through the lens of economic history. His research underscored that a continuous stream of “useful knowledge” — both theoretical and practical — is essential for lasting innovation.

He distinguished between propositional knowledge, which explains why something works through scientific understanding, and prescriptive knowledge, which provides practical steps or designs for how to make it work.

Mokyr demonstrated that before the Industrial Revolution, a lack of understanding about why things worked limited further development. His work also emphasised the importance of an open society that encourages new ideas and embraces change.

A Legacy of Prosperity

Over the past two centuries, humanity has experienced sustained economic growth for the first time in history — lifting millions out of poverty and transforming standards of living.

The Academy concluded that this year’s laureates — Joel Mokyr, Philippe Aghion and Peter Howitt — have collectively illuminated how innovation “provides the impetus for further progress” and ensures that the cycle of creative destruction continues to drive prosperity worldwide.

Also read
Published at : 13 Oct 2025 03:35 PM (IST)
Tags :
Nobel Prize Breaking News ABP Live Nobel Prize 2025 Nobel Prize In Economic Joel Mokyr Philippe Aghion Peter Howitt
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

News
PM Modi Meets Canadian FM Anita Anand: ‘Efforts To Impart New Momentum To Bilateral Partnership’
PM Modi Meets Canadian FM Anita Anand: ‘Efforts To Impart New Momentum To Bilateral Partnership’
India
Coldrif Maker's Firm Shut Down, Cough Syrup Licence Cancelled
Coldrif Maker's Firm Shut Down, Cough Syrup Licence Cancelled
Cities
Court Frames Charges Against Lalu Prasad Yadav, Rabri Devi In Land-For-Job Scam Case
Court Frames Charges Against Lalu, Rabri Devi In Land-For-Job Scam Case
India
ED Raids Premises Linked To Coldrif Maker After Several Children's Death
ED Raids Premises Linked To Coldrif Maker After Several Children's Death
Advertisement

Videos

Bihar Elections 2025: Sanjay Jha Says NDA Reached Consensus, Everyone Agreed on Allocation | ABP News
Land-for-Job Case: 'Court to Deliver Verdict on Charges on 10 November', Says Sources | ABP News
IRCTC Scam: Court Charges Lalu Yadav Family in Land-for-Job Case | ABP News
IRCTC Case: Lalu Yadav Family to Face Trial, Charges Framed Against All Accused | ABP News
IRCTC Scam: Court to Proceed Case Against Lalu Yadav and Wife Rabri Yadav | ABP News
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ranjit Kumar
Ranjit Kumar
China Opens Polar Silk Road – Will India Also Join the Arctic Race?
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget