Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Web StoriesIdeas of IndiaEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsWorld'Will Advice Modi On How To Deal With Trump': Netanyahu's Offer To PM Amid Tariff Tensions

'Will Advice Modi On How To Deal With Trump': Netanyahu's Offer To PM Amid Tariff Tensions

Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu emphasised that cooperation between India and Israel is on a strong upward trajectory, especially in the defence sector.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 08 Aug 2025 04:55 PM (IST)

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has offered to assist India in handling the recent trade frictions with the United States, following the Trump administration’s imposition of 50% tariffs on Indian goods. Speaking to a group of visiting Indian journalists, Netanyahu said he would be happy to give Prime Minister Narendra Modi “some advice” on dealing with US President Donald Trump — but in a lighthearted tone, stressed that such advice would be shared “privately.”

Netanyahu On India-US Relations

“Modi and Trump are terrific friends of mine,” Netanyahu remarked. “There is a basic understanding in relationship between India and the US. The basis of the relationship is very solid. It will be in the interest of India and the US to arrive at a common ground and resolve the tariff issue.” He added that such a resolution would also benefit Israel, given its strong ties with both nations.

The Israeli leader emphasised that cooperation between India and Israel is on a strong upward trajectory, especially in the defence sector. He revealed that military equipment supplied by Israel to India had “performed well” during Operation Sindoor, underscoring the effectiveness of bilateral defence partnerships. Without going into specifics, Netanyahu hinted at an eagerness to finalise pending “mutual defence and economic agreements” soon.

Highlighting broader areas of collaboration, Netanyahu said there was significant scope for expanding cooperation in intelligence sharing, counterterrorism, and high-technology sectors. He noted that Israel has developed advanced capabilities in screening data and monitoring social networks, and that the two countries are already working together in these domains.

Expressing a personal desire to deepen ties, Netanyahu said, “I would like to come to India. I miss India.” He also stressed that the friendship between New Delhi and Jerusalem has grown stronger over the years and that both sides are well-positioned to build on existing momentum in strategic, economic, and technological partnerships.

Published at : 08 Aug 2025 04:55 PM (IST)
Tags :
Israel Benjamin Netanyahu Modi TRUMP
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
‘Mumbai Next’: Gangsters Threaten After Second Attack On Kapil Sharma’s Canada Café
‘Mumbai Next’: Gangsters Threaten After Second Attack On Kapil Sharma’s Canada Café
Cities
Two CRPF Jawans Injured In IED Blast In Jharkhand's Chaibasa
Two CRPF Jawans Injured In IED Blast In Jharkhand's Chaibasa
World
No Trade Talks With India Until Tariff Dispute Is Resolved, Says Trump
No Trade Talks With India Until Tariff Dispute Is Resolved, Says Trump
Cities
Actor Huma Qureshi’s Cousin Murdered In Delhi; Two Arrested
Actor Huma Qureshi’s Cousin Murdered In Delhi; Two Arrested
Advertisement

Videos

Flood Devastates Moradabad: Elderly Woman Swept Away in Ganga, Rescue Efforts Fail
Breaking: Heroic CRPF Jawan Saves Elderly Man at Washind Station
Breaking: Snakebite Claims Two Siblings, Youth Swept in Flood, Crops Destroyed in Hapur Flooding
Breaking: Runaway Truck In Mumbai, Deadly Stunts In Hyderabad & Gurugram Spark Major Safety Concerns
Breaking: Amit Shah To Lay Foundation Stone For Grand Sita Temple, Amrit Bharat Train Also Flagged Off
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Dr Prosenjit Nath
Dr Prosenjit NathThe writer is a technocrat, political analyst, and author.
Amit Malviya's 'Bangladeshi Language' Remark For Sylheti Erases Centuries Of Indian History | OPINION
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget