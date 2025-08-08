'Will Advice Modi On How To Deal With Trump': Netanyahu's Offer To PM Amid Tariff Tensions

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has offered to assist India in handling the recent trade frictions with the United States, following the Trump administration’s imposition of 50% tariffs on Indian goods. Speaking to a group of visiting Indian journalists, Netanyahu said he would be happy to give Prime Minister Narendra Modi “some advice” on dealing with US President Donald Trump — but in a lighthearted tone, stressed that such advice would be shared “privately.”

Netanyahu On India-US Relations

“Modi and Trump are terrific friends of mine,” Netanyahu remarked. “There is a basic understanding in relationship between India and the US. The basis of the relationship is very solid. It will be in the interest of India and the US to arrive at a common ground and resolve the tariff issue.” He added that such a resolution would also benefit Israel, given its strong ties with both nations.

The Israeli leader emphasised that cooperation between India and Israel is on a strong upward trajectory, especially in the defence sector. He revealed that military equipment supplied by Israel to India had “performed well” during Operation Sindoor, underscoring the effectiveness of bilateral defence partnerships. Without going into specifics, Netanyahu hinted at an eagerness to finalise pending “mutual defence and economic agreements” soon.

Highlighting broader areas of collaboration, Netanyahu said there was significant scope for expanding cooperation in intelligence sharing, counterterrorism, and high-technology sectors. He noted that Israel has developed advanced capabilities in screening data and monitoring social networks, and that the two countries are already working together in these domains.

Expressing a personal desire to deepen ties, Netanyahu said, “I would like to come to India. I miss India.” He also stressed that the friendship between New Delhi and Jerusalem has grown stronger over the years and that both sides are well-positioned to build on existing momentum in strategic, economic, and technological partnerships.