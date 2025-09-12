Nepal Unrest Eases, But Interim PM Decision Stuck Over Sushila Karki's Candidacy

— By Rishi Kant

The violent clashes that erupted in Nepal following the Gen-Z movement have now subsided, with normalcy gradually returning to Kathmandu and other parts of the country. Talks to form an interim government are in full swing, but the leadership question remains unresolved.

Late-night meetings continued at President Ram Chandra Paudel's residence, yet no consensus has emerged on who will head the new administration. Former Chief Justice Sushila Karki's name has gained wide acceptance, reportedly backed by Gen-Z leaders, Kathmandu Mayor and rapper Balen Shah, energy reformer Kulman Ghising, and even Army Chief Ashok Raj Sigdel. Still, her formal announcement as interim prime minister has been delayed.

Power Struggle Behind Delay

When protests peaked and KP Sharma Oli resigned as prime minister, demonstrators rallied behind Balen Shah as their preferred leader. At one point, he appeared set to lead the interim setup. Later, after protestors freed jailed former deputy PM Rabi Lamichhane, his name also entered the race, followed by Ghising and Sudhan Gurung. Gradually, most contenders withdrew, with Shah openly endorsing Karki.

Yet, despite the support, President Paudel has opposed her appointment. He insists that any resolution must stay within the constitutional framework. Major political parties, including the Nepali Congress, CPN (UML), Maoists, and Madhesh-based groups, back his stance.

Army Chief vs President

This has created a standoff between the army and the presidency. The Army Chief has assured protest leaders that their choice would be respected. However, the constitution bars retired judges from holding political or constitutional office. Since Karki once served as Nepal's Chief Justice, President Paudel continues to reject her candidacy on constitutional grounds.

Who Is Sushila Karki?

Sushila Karki is Nepal's first woman Chief Justice. She studied at Mahendra Morang College before earning a master's degree in political science from Banaras Hindu University and a law degree from Tribhuvan University. Beginning her legal career in 1979, she became a senior advocate in 2007, was appointed an ad hoc Supreme Court judge in 2009, and a permanent judge in 2010. She served as Chief Justice from July 2016 to June 2017.

During her tenure, Karki was known for her tough stance against corruption. She delivered key rulings on citizenship, police recruitment scams, the creation of a fast-track court, and several graft cases. Her activism rattled political parties, leading to an impeachment motion against her in 2017, which was later withdrawn after public opposition.

Karki On India-Nepal Ties

Karki has consistently advocated for stronger Nepal-India relations. Praising Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, she said she holds a positive impression of him and emphasised that the two countries share deep-rooted ties through family and cultural connections. While minor disputes arise from time to time, she noted, the bond between India and Nepal remains strong.