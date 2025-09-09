Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeNewsWorld'Your Demand Has Been Met': Kathmandu Mayor Balen Shah Urges Gen Z To Restrain Protests After Oli Quits

Following Oli's resignation amidst violent Gen Z protests, Kathmandu Mayor Shah urged restraint. He acknowledged their success but cautioned against property damage, emphasising constructive engagement.

By : ANI | Updated at : 09 Sep 2025 05:51 PM (IST)
Kathmandu [Nepal], September 9 (ANI): Kathmandu Metropolitan City Mayor Balendra Shah 'Balen' has urged Gen Z protesters to exercise restraint following Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli's resignation after violent protests gripped the nation, The Himalayan Times reported.

In a Facebook post, Mayor Shah acknowledged the ongoing protest as "entirely a Gen Z movement" and mentioned that the government's resignation has already been achieved.

"Dear Gen Z, your demand for the resignation of the government has been met. Now it is time to remain restrained," he wrote.

He also cautioned against further damage to public and private property, adding, "The loss of the country's wealth is, in reality, a loss to our own property. It is now essential that we all act with restraint."

Stressing on the younger generation's role in shaping Nepal's future leadership, Shah urged them to engage constructively.

He further mentioned the possibility of discussions with the Chief of Army Staff, noting, "But remember - such dialogue should take place only after the dissolution of Parliament."

His message comes amid nationwide protests led by Gen Z youths calling for accountability over corruption, restrictions on freedoms, and police violence, which have resulted in casualties and widespread disruptions across the country, The Himalayan Times reported.

Nepal PM KP Oli has resigned as violent protests continued for the second day in various parts of the country. Nepal President Ramchandra Paudel has accepted the resignation.

Over the past two days, these demonstrations have escalated sharply, resulting in at least 19 deaths and more than 500 injuries in clashes around the Federal Parliament and other parts of Kathmandu.

Earlier, The Kathmandu Post reported that protesters set fire to the house of Minister for Communication and Information Technology Prithvi Subba Gurung, pelted stones at the residence of Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Bishnu Paudel, Nepal Rastra Bank Governor Biswo Paudel and attacked the house of former Home Minister Ramesh Lekhak.

The central office of the Nepali Congress in Sanepa was vandalised on Tuesday afternoon, The Himalayan Times reported. Protesters have also vandalised the homes of Nepali Congress President Sher Bahadur Deuba in Budhanilkantha. Protesters have attacked the political party office of the CPN-UML in Chyasal, Lalitpur.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 09 Sep 2025 05:51 PM (IST)
KP Sharma Oli Kathmandu Nepal Protests Kathmandu Protets Balen Shah
