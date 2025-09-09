The Embassy of India in Kathmandu has urged all Indian nationals in Nepal to note emergency contact numbers amid escalating political unrest. In case of any emergency or need for assistance, travelers can reach the embassy at +977–9808602881 or +977–9810326134.

Advisory from the Embassy:

“In view of the developing situation in Nepal, Indian citizens are advised to defer travel there until the situation has stabilised. Indian citizens presently in Nepal are advised to shelter in their current places of residence, avoid going out onto the streets, and exercise all due caution. They are also advised to follow local safety advisories from Nepal authorities as well as the Embassy of India in Kathmandu: MEA

In case of any assistance required, please call the Embassy of India, Kathmandu, on the following helpline numbers:

+977–9808602881 (WhatsApp call also)

+977–9810326134 (WhatsApp call also)”

Flights to Kathmandu Cancelled or Diverted

Travel between India and Kathmandu has been severely disrupted as Tribhuvan International Airport remains closed due to ongoing anti-government protests in Nepal. Several flights have been cancelled or diverted, leaving passengers stranded and operations suspended.

An Air India spokesperson confirmed the disruption, stating, “In view of the current situation prevailing in Kathmandu, the following flights—AI2231/2232, AI2219/2220, AI217/218, and AI211/212 operating on the Delhi-Kathmandu-Delhi route—have been cancelled today. We are closely monitoring the situation and will share further updates.”

Two IndiGo flights bound for Kathmandu, 6E1153 from Delhi and 6E1157 from Mumbai, were denied clearance to land and were diverted to Lucknow. After refueling, both flights will return to their origin cities, as there are currently no operations to Kathmandu. IndiGo has also suspended all services to the Nepali capital until further notice.

Nepal Faces Political Turmoil

The disruptions come amid massive anti-government protests following the resignation of Nepalese Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli on Tuesday. The unrest has forced authorities to temporarily shut down Tribhuvan International Airport, halting all arrivals and departures.

Travel Advisory for Passengers

Passengers traveling to Kathmandu are advised to check with their airlines for alternative arrangements or refunds. Airlines are coordinating with local authorities to resume flights as soon as the situation stabilizes.

“We look forward to the restoration of normal operations and sincerely appreciate your patience and understanding,” Air India said. Travelers are encouraged to monitor official airline channels and the Indian Embassy for the latest updates.