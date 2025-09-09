The political crisis in Nepal reached a boiling point on Tuesday as protesters set fire to the private residence of former Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli in Bhaktapur. Eyewitness accounts and footage showed crowds dancing and celebrating as flames consumed the property, symbolising the deep anger against the government.

According to ANI, demonstrators rejoiced outside while Oli’s house burned, shouting anti-government slogans.

#WATCH | Nepal: Protesters dance and celebrate as the private residence of former PM K.P. Sharma Oli, in Bhaktapur, burns. The Nepali PM resigned this afternoon amid demonstrations against the Government over alleged corruption.



(Video Source: TV Today Nepal) pic.twitter.com/d71H1bQ1KJ — ANI (@ANI) September 9, 2025

The violent escalation came just hours before Oli stepped down as Nepal Prime Minister following days of intense demonstrations over alleged corruption and misgovernance.

#WATCH | Nepal: Protesters set the private residence of former PM K.P. Sharma Oli, in Bhaktapur, on fire as demonstrations against the Government over alleged corruption tore through the country. PM Oli stepped down this afternoon amid protests.



(Video Source: TV Today Nepal) pic.twitter.com/KKN3rUsIaU — ANI (@ANI) September 9, 2025

Protesters also set the Supreme Court in Kathmandu on fire, news agency PTI reported.

VIDEO | Nepal: Protesters set the Supreme Court in Kathmandu on fire amid anti-government protests.#Nepalprotest

(Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/n147TvrpG7) pic.twitter.com/1ZlWODFC6C — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) September 9, 2025

Earlier, protesters had demanded accountability for the deaths of at least 19 young demonstrators during clashes with security forces on Monday. Despite the government’s move to lift its controversial ban on social media — which Oli said was aimed at meeting the “demand of Gen-Z” — the decision failed to pacify the unrest.

#WATCH | Nepal: Plumes of smoke rise from the national capital city of Kathmandu as people protest against the Government over alleged corruption.



Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli stepped down this afternoon amid the protests. pic.twitter.com/A8rSVozrYc — ANI (@ANI) September 9, 2025

Residences of Top Nepal Leaders Attacked

The unrest was not limited to Oli. Protesters also set fire to the residence of President Ram Chandra Poudel, and videos circulated on social media showed mobs vandalising his home. The houses of former prime ministers Pushpa Kamal Dahal (alias Prachanda) and Sher Bahadur Deuba, along with Energy Minister Deepak Khadka, were also damaged.

The Kathmandu Post reported that protesters torched the ruling Nepali Congress party’s central office in Sanepa. Across Kathmandu Valley and other districts, demonstrators hurled stones and set fire to properties belonging to political leaders and ministers.

In one of the most dramatic moments of the uprising, protesters breached the Parliament building on Monday and set it ablaze. Curfew orders have since been imposed across multiple districts, though the violence continues to spread.

According to the Kathmandu Post, local correspondents reported that residences of provincial leaders and ministers were attacked, despite increased security. The home of Communication and Information Technology Minister Prithvi Subba Gurung in Lalitpur was torched, while Deputy Prime Minister Bishnu Paudel’s residence in Bhaisepati was stoned.