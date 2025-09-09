Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeNewsWorldNepal: Protesters Torch KP Sharma Oli’s Bhaktapur Residence, Dance As Flames Engulf Property — VIDEO

Nepal's political crisis escalated as protesters, angered by alleged corruption, torched ex-PM Oli's residence, celebrated his resignation, and attacked homes of other leaders, including the President.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 09 Sep 2025 03:29 PM (IST)
The political crisis in Nepal reached a boiling point on Tuesday as protesters set fire to the private residence of former Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli in Bhaktapur. Eyewitness accounts and footage showed crowds dancing and celebrating as flames consumed the property, symbolising the deep anger against the government.

According to ANI, demonstrators rejoiced outside while Oli’s house burned, shouting anti-government slogans.

The violent escalation came just hours before Oli stepped down as Nepal Prime Minister following days of intense demonstrations over alleged corruption and misgovernance.

Protesters also set the Supreme Court in Kathmandu on fire, news agency PTI reported.

Earlier, protesters had demanded accountability for the deaths of at least 19 young demonstrators during clashes with security forces on Monday. Despite the government’s move to lift its controversial ban on social media — which Oli said was aimed at meeting the “demand of Gen-Z” — the decision failed to pacify the unrest.

Residences of Top Nepal Leaders Attacked

The unrest was not limited to Oli. Protesters also set fire to the residence of President Ram Chandra Poudel, and videos circulated on social media showed mobs vandalising his home. The houses of former prime ministers Pushpa Kamal Dahal (alias Prachanda) and Sher Bahadur Deuba, along with Energy Minister Deepak Khadka, were also damaged.

The Kathmandu Post reported that protesters torched the ruling Nepali Congress party’s central office in Sanepa. Across Kathmandu Valley and other districts, demonstrators hurled stones and set fire to properties belonging to political leaders and ministers.

In one of the most dramatic moments of the uprising, protesters breached the Parliament building on Monday and set it ablaze. Curfew orders have since been imposed across multiple districts, though the violence continues to spread.

According to the Kathmandu Post, local correspondents reported that residences of provincial leaders and ministers were attacked, despite increased security. The home of Communication and Information Technology Minister Prithvi Subba Gurung in Lalitpur was torched, while Deputy Prime Minister Bishnu Paudel’s residence in Bhaisepati was stoned. 

Published at : 09 Sep 2025 03:19 PM (IST)
Tags :
Nepal KP Sharma Oli Nepal News Breaking News ABP Live Nepal Protests Bhaktapur
