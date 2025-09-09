Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeNewsWorldNepal PM KP Sharma Oli Quits After Back-To-Back Resignations Amid Violent Protests

Nepal PM KP Sharma Oli Quits After Back-To-Back Resignations Amid Violent Protests

The unrest in Nepal continued even after Home Minister Ramesh Lekhak resigned on Monday, following violent clashes in Kathmandu that left 19 people dead and over 300 injured.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 09 Sep 2025 02:23 PM (IST)
Nepal PM KP Sharma Oli resigned from his post as the Gen Z protests over the social media ban intensified across the country despite curfew orders on Tuesday. Agitated protesters burnt houses of several key ministers, including the personal residence of the president.

Just a few minutes earlier, Oli had convened an all-party meeting to address Nepal’s escalating political crisis.

In a statement, Oli had said the meeting would be held at 6 pm, with the venue yet to be disclosed. Stressing the need for dialogue, he added, “Violence is not the way. We need to find a peaceful way out through dialogue.”

Nepal Gen Z Protests

The unrest has continued even after Home Minister Ramesh Lekhak resigned on Monday, following violent clashes in Kathmandu that left 19 people dead and over 300 injured. Protesters, however, demanded Oli’s resignation, saying the minister’s exit is not enough.

Major online news portals sharply criticised the crackdown, calling September 8 one of Nepal’s deadliest days in recent history. Ukeraa.com described it as a “black day,” while Ratopati accused the government of “indiscriminately” opening fire on students and youths, calling the action “highly deplorable.”

According to Ratopati, the agitation is being driven by frustration over corruption, unemployment, nepotism and rising social disorder, rather than political motivations.

Published at : 09 Sep 2025 02:12 PM (IST)
Tags :
KP Sharma Oli Nepal News Breaking News ABP Live Gen Z Protest KP Oli Resign
