Nepal Govt Unable To Control Protest, Army Chief Asks PM Oli To Quit Post

Nepal Army chief General Ashok Raj Sigdel has reportedly told PM KP Sharma Oli that he must step down for the Army to be able to control the protests. According to Nepali media reports, the Army chief spoke to PM Oli even as a mob stormed the Parliament premises by scaling the boundary wall.

The reports indicated that VIPs were being transported to Maharajganj Army Barracks in Kathmandu.

India Today reported that Oli was planning to travel to Dubai seeking "medical treatment".

Protesters are learnt to have snatched a police rifle from the Koteshwar police post and fled with it. Videos of some of the protesters being shot point-blank have also emerged.

Even as Nepal's crisis worsened on Tuesday, Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli called an all-party meeting in a bid to calm nationwide unrest, even as protests intensified and more ministers resigned.

In a public letter, Oli appealed for peace, urging citizens to "remain calm in this difficult situation." He confirmed that party leaders would gather at 6 pm to "assess the situation and find a meaningful conclusion".

#WATCH | Nepal: Protesters chase and pelt stones at security personnel in Kathmandu, as the demonstrations turn violent.



Protesters are demonstrating against alleged corruption.

Ministers Step Down Amid Violence

The resignations within Oli's cabinet have mounted following a brutal crackdown on demonstrators. So far, Health Minister Pradeep Paudel, Home Minister Ramesh Lekhak, and Agriculture Minister Ramnath Adhikari have quit their chairs.

Those clashes turned deadly, leaving at least 20 people killed and more than 300 injured, sparking outrage across the country.

#WATCH | Nepal: Protesters take to the streets once again in Kathmandu, after the massive protest yesterday against the government over alleged corruption and the recent ban on social media platforms.



As per the Nepal Govt, at least 18 people died and more than 250 people were injured.

Protests Target Leaders' Homes

The anger on the streets has reached the very doorsteps of Nepal's political elite. Protesters stormed and set fire to President Ramchandra Paudel's private residence. Former Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda' saw his Lalitpur home vandalised, while demonstrators torched vehicles inside the compound of Nepali Congress president Sher Bahadur Deuba. Witnesses said Deuba's residence was overrun before cars were set ablaze.

On Tuesday, fresh crowds hurled stones at the Lalitpur home of Communication Minister Prithvi Subba Gurung, who had announced the controversial social media ban that ignited much of the anger.

#WATCH | Nepal: People in Kathmandu stage a massive protest against the government over alleged corruption and the recent ban on social media platforms, including Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp and others.



At least 18 people have died and more than 250 people have been injured.

Social Media Ban Rolled Back

The government's decision to block 26 social media platforms, including Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram, YouTube and X, proved to be a turning point. The blackout sparked widespread fury, with violent demonstrations erupting across Kathmandu, Lalitpur, Pokhara, Butwal, Bhairahawa, and Bharatpur. Facing mounting pressure, the Cabinet held an emergency meeting late Monday and withdrew the ban.

Calls for Oli's Resignation

Even after the rollback, protests swelled on Tuesday, led largely by students. Demonstrators marched through city streets chanting, "KP Chor, Desh Chhod" (Oli is a thief, leave the country), accusing the prime minister of protecting corrupt leaders.

With tempers flaring, authorities imposed strict curfews across Kathmandu, Lalitpur, and Bhaktapur to contain the unrest.

The turmoil prompted a heavy security response. On Monday, the Nepali Army was deployed in Kathmandu, with troops taking control of the roads around the Parliament complex in New Baneshwor. Soldiers remain stationed in the capital as the situation shows no signs of easing.