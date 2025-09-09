Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ganesh UtsavIdeas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsWorldNepal Govt Unable To Control Protest, Army Chief Asks PM Oli To Quit Post

Nepal Govt Unable To Control Protest, Army Chief Asks PM Oli To Quit Post

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 09 Sep 2025 02:08 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Nepal Army chief General Ashok Raj Sigdel has reportedly told PM KP Sharma Oli that he must step down for the Army to be able to control the protests. According to Nepali media reports, the Army chief spoke to PM Oli even as a mob stormed the Parliament premises by scaling the boundary wall.

The reports indicated that VIPs were being transported to Maharajganj Army Barracks in Kathmandu. 

India Today reported that Oli was planning to travel to Dubai seeking "medical treatment".

Protesters are learnt to have snatched a police rifle from the Koteshwar police post and fled with it. Videos of some of the protesters being shot point-blank have also emerged.

Even as Nepal's crisis worsened on Tuesday, Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli called an all-party meeting in a bid to calm nationwide unrest, even as protests intensified and more ministers resigned.

In a public letter, Oli appealed for peace, urging citizens to "remain calm in this difficult situation." He confirmed that party leaders would gather at 6 pm to "assess the situation and find a meaningful conclusion".

Ministers Step Down Amid Violence

The resignations within Oli's cabinet have mounted following a brutal crackdown on demonstrators. So far, Health Minister Pradeep Paudel, Home Minister Ramesh Lekhak, and Agriculture Minister Ramnath Adhikari have quit their chairs.

Those clashes turned deadly, leaving at least 20 people killed and more than 300 injured, sparking outrage across the country.

Protests Target Leaders' Homes

The anger on the streets has reached the very doorsteps of Nepal's political elite. Protesters stormed and set fire to President Ramchandra Paudel's private residence. Former Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda' saw his Lalitpur home vandalised, while demonstrators torched vehicles inside the compound of Nepali Congress president Sher Bahadur Deuba. Witnesses said Deuba's residence was overrun before cars were set ablaze.

On Tuesday, fresh crowds hurled stones at the Lalitpur home of Communication Minister Prithvi Subba Gurung, who had announced the controversial social media ban that ignited much of the anger.

Social Media Ban Rolled Back

The government's decision to block 26 social media platforms, including Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram, YouTube and X, proved to be a turning point. The blackout sparked widespread fury, with violent demonstrations erupting across Kathmandu, Lalitpur, Pokhara, Butwal, Bhairahawa, and Bharatpur. Facing mounting pressure, the Cabinet held an emergency meeting late Monday and withdrew the ban.

Calls for Oli's Resignation

Even after the rollback, protests swelled on Tuesday, led largely by students. Demonstrators marched through city streets chanting, "KP Chor, Desh Chhod" (Oli is a thief, leave the country), accusing the prime minister of protecting corrupt leaders.

With tempers flaring, authorities imposed strict curfews across Kathmandu, Lalitpur, and Bhaktapur to contain the unrest.

The turmoil prompted a heavy security response. On Monday, the Nepali Army was deployed in Kathmandu, with troops taking control of the roads around the Parliament complex in New Baneshwor. Soldiers remain stationed in the capital as the situation shows no signs of easing.

(This is a breaking news story and is being updated. Please refresh for the latest updates.)
Published at : 09 Sep 2025 02:08 PM (IST)
Tags :
Breaking News ABP Live
Preferred Sources
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
Nepal Unrest Intensifies: President's House Set On Fire, PM Oli Calls For Dialogue — Top Updates
Nepal Unrest Intensifies: President's House Set On Fire, PM Oli Calls For Dialogue
World
US' New Department Of War Not A 'Concern' But 'Embarrassment' For India, Say Experts
US' New Department Of War Not A 'Concern' But 'Embarrassment' For India, Say Experts
Television
Aly Goni Says He Received Death Threats After Ganesh Chaturthi Video, Warns Trolls
Aly Goni Says He Received Death Threats After Ganesh Chaturthi Video, Warns Trolls
Personal Finance
Gold Hits Historic Peak, Tops Rs 1.10 Lakh Per 10 Grams On Strong Global Cues
Gold Hits Historic Peak, Tops Rs 1.10 Lakh Per 10 Grams On Strong Global Cues
Advertisement

Videos

Nepal in Flames: Protestors Storm President’s Private Residence as Clashes With Police Escalate | ABP NEWS
Breaking: Foreign And Finance Ministers’ Homes Set Ablaze As Nepal Protests Turn Fiercely Anti-Government
Breaking: PM Oli’s Private Residence Set On Fire Amid Escalating Gen-Z Protests In Nepal
Nepal Gen-Z Protest: Oli Government in Crisis as 9 Ministers Resign, Law Minister’s House Torched
Nepal Erupts: Youth Chase Police Off Streets, Demand PM KP Sharma Oli’s Immediate Resignation | ABP NEWS
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Dr Prosenjit Nath
Dr Prosenjit NathThe writer is a technocrat, political analyst, and author.
The Assam Factor In India's Leap In The Semiconductor Revolution
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget