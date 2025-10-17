Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsWorldNepal Restricts Protests In Key Areas Of Kathamandu After Deadly Gen-Z Unrest

Nepal Restricts Protests In Key Areas Of Kathamandu After Deadly Gen-Z Unrest

Kathmandu imposed a two-month protest ban near key government buildings (President's Office, Secretariat, PM/VP residences, museum) starting Saturday, citing potential disruption and property damage.

By : PTI | Updated at : 17 Oct 2025 11:31 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Kathmandu, Oct 17 (PTI) Nepalese authorities on Friday imposed restrictions on protests in five sensitive areas of the capital Kathmandu for a period of two months, effective from Saturday.

According to a notice issued by the Kathmandu District Administration Office, restrictions were placed on areas around the President’s Office Sheetal Niwas, Singhdurbar Secretariat, Prime Minister’s Residence at Baluwatar, Vice President’s residence at Lainchaur and Narayanhiti Museum.

Protest programmes, assembly, sit-in, hunger strike and demonstrations were restricted in all five places.

“The restrictions were imposed as organising protests, assemblies and demonstrations in these sensitive areas would jeopardise the law and order situation and disturb peace, as well as risk damage to public property," according to the notice.

However, peaceful gatherings, protests and demonstrations are allowed in all other places as guaranteed by the Constitution of Nepal, states the notice signed by Chief District Administration Officer Ishwor Raj Paudel.

The restrictions come after many important government offices, including the Supreme Court, were burnt down during the Gen-Z protest last month.

The Nepal Army on Friday said that 22 youths were killed in firing by security personnel during Gen Z protests on September 8, the first day of the movement, and 54 were killed on September 9.

Among the victims, three were police officers, ten were prisoners who died during a jailbreak incident, and 41 others were killed as a result of arson and vandalism at both government and private properties. Additionally, eleven bodies, which were completely burned, remain unidentified to this day.

(Disclaimer: This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 17 Oct 2025 11:31 PM (IST)
Tags :
Nepal Kathmandu
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
Pakistan-Afghanistan Truce 'Broken' After Islamabad Launches Strike, Says Taliban
Pakistan-Afghanistan Truce 'Broken' After Islamabad Launches Strike, Says Taliban
India
‘Country Moves Faster When...': PM Modi Calls For Less Govt Interference In People's Lives
‘Country Moves Faster When...': PM Modi Calls For Less Govt Interference In People's Lives
News
Belgian Court Approves Fugitive Jeweller Mehul Choksi’s Extradition To India, Validates Arrest
Belgian Court Approves Fugitive Jeweller Mehul Choksi’s Extradition To India, Validates Arrest
News
Trump To Meet Xi, Says: ‘Tariffs On China Unsustainable, But They Forced Me To Do That’
Trump To Meet Xi, Says: ‘Tariffs On China Unsustainable, But They Forced Me To Do That’
Advertisement

Videos

Bihar Politics: Tarun Chugh Slams Mahagathbandhan As A
Bihar Elections: Samrat Chaudhary Files Nomination from Tarapur, BJP Heavyweight
Bihar Election: JDU Releases Second List, Key Leaders Miss Out
Bihar Election: Seat Dispute Persists in Mahagathbandhan, VIP Mukesh Sahani’s Press Meet Postponed
Breaking: Multiple Incidents — Mandsaur Video Case, Chhindwara Theft, Gurgaon Crash
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | India Activates Taliban-Deoband Channel Before Formal Recognition
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget