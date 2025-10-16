Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





A fragile ceasefire came into effect on Wednesday evening after Pakistan’s airstrikes in Afghanistan’s Kabul and Kandahar provinces killed at least 15 civilians and injured more than 100, marking a dangerous escalation in what observers say is no longer a mere border clash but a full-blown war.

Pakistani Airstrikes Trigger Deadly Escalation

The strikes came after Taliban fighters launched a counterattack, seizing several Pakistani border outposts in Spin-Boldak. Images and videos that emerged online became symbolic of the chaos — showing Taliban fighters displaying the trousers and weapons of Pakistani soldiers who allegedly abandoned their posts.

“Empty trousers, recovered from abandoned military posts of the Pakistani army near Durand Line are displayed in eastern Nangrahar province, Afghanistan,” BBC journalist Daud Junbish wrote while sharing the images.

Afghans Rally Behind Taliban Fighters

Following the airstrikes, Afghans across provinces voiced support for the Taliban, pledging to defend their homeland against Pakistan.

“The Islamic Emirate does not seek conflict with anyone, but Pakistan continues to oppress us,” Kabul Jan of Paktia told Tolo News.

Mohibullah, a resident of Kandahar, said, “If needed, we will also join the Mujahideen and the army of the Islamic Emirate on the battlefield.”

Another resident, Abdul Ghafour from Kabul, declared, “We defend the Islamic Emirate and our country. No foreigner has the right to interfere in our homeland.”

Taliban Claims Retaliatory Success

The Taliban claimed that its fighters had killed “a large number” of Pakistani soldiers in retaliatory strikes and seized Pakistani weapons and tanks. A video showing Taliban fighters atop a captured Pakistani T-55 tank was widely circulated on social media.

Over the weekend, Taliban fighters launched a strong offensive across the Durand Line, reportedly killing 58 Pakistani soldiers and destroying 20 Pakistani security outposts, according to media reports.

Casualties Mount Amid Deepening Crisis

Pakistan claimed to have killed more than 200 Afghan Taliban fighters and their allies in retaliatory operations. The latest violence followed Islamabad’s air raids targeting Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) camps in Kabul last week — even as Taliban foreign minister Amir Khan Muttaqi was on his first official visit to India.

At the centre of the escalating hostilities is the disputed Durand Line, the colonial-era boundary drawn by the British between pre-Independent India and Afghanistan, dividing the Pashtun heartland — a border neither recognised nor accepted by successive Afghan governments.

Pakistan Seeks Mediation Amid Fragile Ceasefire

In the wake of mounting retaliatory strikes from the Taliban, Islamabad reportedly sought mediation from Qatar and Saudi Arabia. “For God’s sake, stop Afghans from fighting,” Pakistani officials were quoted as saying by Tolo News.

Though a 48-hour ceasefire has been announced, tensions remain high along the Durand Line, and both sides continue to brace for renewed hostilities.

Despite the pause in fighting, the war between Afghanistan and Pakistan appears far from over.