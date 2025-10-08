Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
WHO Seeks Clarity On Export Of Deadly Coldrif Cough Syrup As 20 Children Die In MP

The syrup, manufactured in Tamil Nadu, caused kidney infections. Indian authorities have seized bottles, suspended officials, arrested a doctor, and launched a probe.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 08 Oct 2025 03:42 PM (IST)
The World Health Organisation (WHO) has asked the Indian government to clarify whether Coldrif cough syrup, linked to the deaths of 20 children in Madhya Pradesh, was exported to other countries, according to a Reuters report.

The global health body said it will decide on issuing a Global Medical Products Alert for Coldrif after it receives an official response from Indian authorities.

Tragedy struck families in Madhya Pradesh after children developed severe kidney infections from consuming the contaminated syrup. State Health Minister Rajendra Shukla confirmed that 20 children have died so far, while five others remain in critical condition.

Currently, five children are undergoing treatment in Nagpur, two each at Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) and AIIMS, and one at a private facility.

Earlier, the state government had reported the deaths of 16 children in Chhindwara, where samples of Coldrif tested positive for toxic substances.

“This is an extremely tragic incident,” Shukla told reporters after visiting the hospitalised children. “So far, 20 children from Madhya Pradesh have died while undergoing treatment… Two of them passed away in the last 24 hours. The government will provide every possible support to the affected families.”

The syrup was manufactured by a company based in Tamil Nadu. Shukla said action had been initiated against the firm’s owner, the prescribing doctor, and officials from the Food and Drugs Administration (FDA) for negligence.

Authorities have already seized 443 bottles of Coldrif from Chhindwara, out of nearly 600 in circulation. ASHA and anganwadi workers have been ordered to conduct door-to-door visits to recover any remaining bottles and prevent further use.

The state government has launched a comprehensive probe into the incident. On Monday, it suspended two drug inspectors and a deputy director of the FDA, while transferring the state’s drug controller.

Police have also taken action. Chhindwara-based doctor Praveen Soni was arrested for alleged negligence, and a case has been filed against the Tamil Nadu manufacturer of Coldrif. A Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been formed to investigate the deaths.

 

Published at : 08 Oct 2025 03:42 PM (IST)
WHO Cough Syrup Deaths MP News
