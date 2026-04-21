Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Assembly Elections 2026NonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIPL 2026Israel Iran ConflictEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsWorldMexico: Shooting At Teotihuacan, One Dead, Gunman Dies By Suicide

Mexico: Shooting At Teotihuacan, One Dead, Gunman Dies By Suicide

A gunman opened fire at the popular tourist and archeological site outside Mexico city.

By : Deutsche Welle | Updated at : 21 Apr 2026 04:17 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Shooting at Teotihuacan pyramids kills Canadian tourist, injures others.
  • Shooter died by suicide; security forces deployed to site.

Edited by: Louis Oelofse

A shooting at Mexico's Teotihuacan pyramids, a famous tourist and archaeological site, killed one Canadian woman and injured several others on Monday, Mexican authorities said.

The shooter later killed himself at the site, which lies outside Mexico City.

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum said on X federal and state security forces were deployed to the site, saying the incident, "deeply pains us."

Her administration was in contact with the Canadian government.

"I express my sincerest solidarity to the people affected and their families," Sheinbaum wrote.

Anita Anand, Canada's foreign affairs minister called it "a horrific act of gun violence," adding her “thoughts are with their family and loved ones.”

Local authorities reported that four people had been hospitalized with gunshot wounds and two others with injuries suffered in falls.

Those injured were Colombian, Russian and Canadian tourists.

Teotihuacan one of Mexico's most important touristic destinations

Footage broadcast by local news outlets shows people ducking for cover as shots ring out and a man wielding a gun is seen halfway up one of the site's pyramids.

A gun, a knife and ammunition were found at the scene after the shooting.

Mexico is preparing to co‑host the 2026 FIFA World Cup alongside the United States and Canada, an event expected to draw millions of visitors from abroad with scrutiny focused on security at major tourist and cultural sites.

The Teotihuacan pyramids recieved round 1.8 million visitors last year.

Disclaimer: This report first appeared on Deutsche Welle, and has been republished on ABP Live as part of a special arrangement. Apart from the headline, no changes have been made in the report by ABP Live.

Related Video

BREAKING: Massive fire breaks out at oil warehouse in Bhiwandi Thane, firefighting operation underway

Frequently Asked Questions

What happened at the Teotihuacan pyramids?

A shooting occurred at the Teotihuacan pyramids, resulting in the death of one Canadian woman and injuries to several others. The shooter also died by suicide at the site.

About the author Deutsche Welle

Deutsche Welle is Germany's international broadcaster. As an independent media outlet, Deutsche Welle provides unbiased news and information in 32 languages around the world.

 
Read More
Published at : 21 Apr 2026 04:17 PM (IST)
Tags :
Mexico News Gun Violence Claudia Sheinbaum Teotihuacan Shooting Tourist Site Attack Canadian Woman Killed In Mexico Gunman Killed Woman
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
Mexico: Shooting At Teotihuacan, One Dead, Gunman Dies By Suicide
Mexico: Shooting At Teotihuacan, One Dead, Gunman Dies By Suicide
World
No Delegation From Tehran Visiting Islamabad For Talks: Iran State Media
No Delegation From Tehran Visiting Islamabad For Talks: Iran State Media
World
China Helping Iran? Nikki Haley Claims US-Seized Ship Carried Missile Chemicals From Beijing To Tehran
Nikki Haley Claims US-Seized Ship Carried Missile Chemicals From China To Iran
World
Will Trump Travel To Pakistan For Iran Talks? Reports Hint At Possible Visit As Ceasefire Nears End
Will Trump Travel To Pakistan For Iran Talks? Reports Hint At Possible Visit As Ceasefire Nears End
Advertisement

Videos

BREAKING: Massive fire breaks out at oil warehouse in Bhiwandi Thane, firefighting operation underway
Breaking: Trump signals renewed war threat on Iran as ceasefire deadline nears amid global criticism
Breaking: Iran-US talks deadlock deepens over five key issues as ceasefire pressure intensifies
BREAKING: Tension rises as Iran-US ceasefire nears end; Pakistan talks still unclear ahead of deadline
BIG BREAKING: Election Commission tightens polling rules; webcasting failure may trigger re-poll in constituencies
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ranjit Kumar
Ranjit Kumar
OPINION | Why India Has Invited 54 African Leaders
Opinion
Embed widget