Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Shooting at Teotihuacan pyramids kills Canadian tourist, injures others.

Shooter died by suicide; security forces deployed to site.

Edited by: Louis Oelofse

A shooting at Mexico's Teotihuacan pyramids, a famous tourist and archaeological site, killed one Canadian woman and injured several others on Monday, Mexican authorities said.

The shooter later killed himself at the site, which lies outside Mexico City.

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum said on X federal and state security forces were deployed to the site, saying the incident, "deeply pains us."

Her administration was in contact with the Canadian government.

"I express my sincerest solidarity to the people affected and their families," Sheinbaum wrote.

Anita Anand, Canada's foreign affairs minister called it "a horrific act of gun violence," adding her “thoughts are with their family and loved ones.”

Local authorities reported that four people had been hospitalized with gunshot wounds and two others with injuries suffered in falls.

Those injured were Colombian, Russian and Canadian tourists.

Teotihuacan one of Mexico's most important touristic destinations

Footage broadcast by local news outlets shows people ducking for cover as shots ring out and a man wielding a gun is seen halfway up one of the site's pyramids.

A gun, a knife and ammunition were found at the scene after the shooting.

Mexico is preparing to co‑host the 2026 FIFA World Cup alongside the United States and Canada, an event expected to draw millions of visitors from abroad with scrutiny focused on security at major tourist and cultural sites.

The Teotihuacan pyramids recieved round 1.8 million visitors last year.

Disclaimer: This report first appeared on Deutsche Welle, and has been republished on ABP Live as part of a special arrangement. Apart from the headline, no changes have been made in the report by ABP Live.