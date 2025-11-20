Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeNewsWorld'Dumbest Of The Dumb Sons...': Mehdi Hasan Slams Eric Trump For 'Anti-India' Remark On Mamdani

In a recent interview, Eric Trump labelled Zohran Mamdani a “socialist communist” and claimed he “hates the Indian population”.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 20 Nov 2025 10:42 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

British-American journalist Mehdi Hasan has sharply criticised Eric Trump after US President, Donald Trump's son, Eric Trump made sweeping allegations against New York City mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani, accusing him of being anti-Indian and antisemitic.

In a recent interview, Eric Trump labelled the 34-year-old Democrat a “socialist communist” and claimed he “hates the Indian population” while harbouring animosity towards Jewish communities as well. The remarks drew swift backlash.

'Dumbest of the Dumb Sons'

Responding on X, Hasan shared a clip of the interview and wrote: “Zohran Mamdani is Indian. This is why they call Eric the dumbest of the dumb sons.”

Hasan, whose family traces its roots to Hyderabad, questioned the logic behind accusing an Indian-origin politician of hating Indians.

Eric Trump also took aim at Mamdani’s past political statements, including a campaign comment that he would arrest Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu if he visited New York. Trump claimed the city had elected “a socialist… communist… who wants to nationalise grocery stores and wants to arrest Netanyahu, hates the Jewish people, hates the Indian population.”

Mamdani, the son of acclaimed Indian filmmaker Mira Nair, has not responded to the accusations. He is set to become New York City’s first Muslim mayor and the youngest to lead the city in over 100 years when he takes office on 1 January.

Eric Trump, who is executive vice-president of the Trump Organisation, argued that New York needs “safe streets, clean streets, reasonable taxes,” dismissing Mamdani’s progressive platform.

Mamdani’s historic victory in a city home to more Jewish residents than Jerusalem has been widely viewed as a milestone, and his opponents’ rhetoric suggests that political battles are far from over as he prepares to take office.

