6 Killed, Several Injured In Major Blast In Pakistan's Quetta

6 Killed, Several Injured In Major Blast In Pakistan's Quetta

By : PTI | Updated at : 30 Sep 2025 02:04 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Karachi: At least six people were killed and several others injured on Tuesday after a powerful explosion hit Pakistan's restive Balochistan province, according to media reports.

The blast occurred near Zarghoon Road in Quetta, The Express Tribune newspaper reported.

Quoting the police, it said that six people were killed in the blast while at least 19 others were injured.

The Balochistan Health Department imposed an emergency in hospitals across the city, the Dawn newspaper reported, quoting Health Secretary Mujeebur Rehman.

“All consultants, doctors, pharmacists, staff nurses, and paramedical staff have been directed to remain present in the hospitals,” Rehman said.

“Nineteen people injured in the blast were brought to the Civil Hospital’s Accident and Emergency Department and the Trauma Centre," the newspaper quoted provincial Health Department Media Coordinator Dr Waseem Baig as saying. PTI GRS GRS GRS

Published at : 30 Sep 2025 02:04 PM (IST)
