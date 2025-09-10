Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeNewsWorld'Loot, Arson, Rape In Movement's Name': Nepal Army Extends Nationwide Curfew

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 10 Sep 2025 11:46 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Nepal Army troops fanned out across Kathmandu and other cities early Wednesday morning to restore calm following violent anti-government protests across the country. After assuming command of nationwide security operations, the Nepali Army on Wednesday issued a statement, wherein it warned that incidents of vandalism, loot, or attacks on individuals will lead to tough action.

Expressing grief over the loss of life and property during the Gen-Z protests, the Army appealed to the citizens to cooperate in efforts aimed at controlling rising criminal activities.

"We express our gratitude to all citizens for their continued support in fulfilling their responsibility to maintain peace and security in the country in the current difficult situation. Expressing deep sorrow over the loss of life and property during the protests, everyone is requested to cooperate in efforts to control criminal activities," the Nepali Army said in its statement.

The Army also said that the curfew imposed in the country will continue until 6 PM tomorrow amid reports of acts of "vandalism and arson, looting, violent attacks on individuals, and attempted rape in the name of the movement." The restrictive orders were imposed in several areas, including Kathmandu, Lalitpur, and Bhaktapur cities, to contain the unrest, which continued despite the government revoking the ban on social media platforms.

"As various lawless individuals and groups are still infiltrating and committing acts of vandalism and arson, looting, violent attacks on individuals, and attempted rape in the name of the movement, keeping in mind the overall peace and security situation in the country, the curfew currently imposed will continue throughout the country until 5 pm (1700 hrs) on Bhadra 25, 2082, and thereafter, the curfew order will continue until 6 am (0600 hrs) on Bhadra 26 tomorrow, and further information will be disseminated based on the analysis of the situation," it added.

KP Sharma Oli also resigned as Prime Minister after hundreds of protestors entered his office during the protestsand even set his private residence on fire. Agitators demanded his resignation following the death of at least 19 people during Monday's protests by the Gen Z over corruption and ban on social media.

Published at : 10 Sep 2025 11:21 AM (IST)
Tags :
Nepal Army Nepal Protests Nepal Gen Z Protest
