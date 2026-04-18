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HomeNewsWorldKyiv Shooting Horror: 5 Dead, Gunman Killed After Hostage Standoff

Kyiv Shooting Horror: 5 Dead, Gunman Killed After Hostage Standoff

Zelensky confirmed that at least five people were killed and 10 others have been hospitalised.

By : Sagarika Chakraborty | Updated at : 18 Apr 2026 09:53 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Gunman opened fire in Kyiv, killing five civilians.
  • Attacker took hostages inside a supermarket, police responded.
  • Suspect was shot dead by police, hostages rescued.

At least five people were killed and several others injured after a gunman opened fire in Kyiv on Saturday, according to Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky.

The attacker shot civilians on the streets of the Ukrainian capital before taking hostages and barricading himself inside a nearby supermarket, the Associated Press reported.

Gunman Killed, Hostages Rescued

The accused, whose identity has not been disclosed, was shot dead by police.

Zelensky confirmed that at least five people were killed and 10 others have been hospitalised.

“Ukraine’s Minister of Internal Affairs Ihor Klymenko has just reported that the attacker in Kyiv who opened fire on civilians has been eliminated. All the circumstances are being established. At present, 5 people have been confirmed killed,” Zelensky said in a social media post.

He added that four hostages had been rescued.

Investigation Underway

“Investigators of the National Police and the Security Service of Ukraine are working. I have instructed the Minister of Internal Affairs and the Head of the National Police of Ukraine to make all verified information in this case available to the public,” the Ukrainian President said.

Authorities have launched an investigation into the incident.

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Frequently Asked Questions

How many people were killed in the Kyiv shooting incident?

At least five people were confirmed killed in the incident. Ten other individuals were hospitalized.

What happened after the gunman opened fire?

The attacker took hostages and barricaded himself inside a supermarket. He was later shot dead by police.

Were any hostages rescued?

Yes, four hostages were successfully rescued. The attacker was eliminated by law enforcement.

Is there an ongoing investigation into the incident?

Yes, authorities have launched an investigation. The President has instructed that verified information be made public.

About the author Sagarika Chakraborty

Sagarika Chakraborty is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she handles business coverage and key developments in general news, while also actively chasing breaking stories. With a foundation in advertising, she transitioned into journalism to craft in-depth stories and explainers on the economy, real estate, and personal finance. She also engages in interviews and podcasts, bringing out expert insights.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sagarikac@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 18 Apr 2026 09:53 PM (IST)
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5 Dead Kyiv Shooting Horror Gunman Killed After Hostage Standoff
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