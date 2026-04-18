Kyiv Shooting Horror: 5 Dead, Gunman Killed After Hostage Standoff

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Gunman opened fire in Kyiv, killing five civilians.

Attacker took hostages inside a supermarket, police responded.

Suspect was shot dead by police, hostages rescued.

At least five people were killed and several others injured after a gunman opened fire in Kyiv on Saturday, according to Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky.

The attacker shot civilians on the streets of the Ukrainian capital before taking hostages and barricading himself inside a nearby supermarket, the Associated Press reported.

Gunman Killed, Hostages Rescued

The accused, whose identity has not been disclosed, was shot dead by police.

Zelensky confirmed that at least five people were killed and 10 others have been hospitalised.

Ukraine’s Minister of Internal Affairs Ihor Klymenko has just reported that the attacker in Kyiv who opened fire on civilians has been eliminated. All the circumstances are being established. At present, 5 people have been confirmed killed. My condolences to the families and… — Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) April 18, 2026

“Ukraine’s Minister of Internal Affairs Ihor Klymenko has just reported that the attacker in Kyiv who opened fire on civilians has been eliminated. All the circumstances are being established. At present, 5 people have been confirmed killed,” Zelensky said in a social media post.

He added that four hostages had been rescued.

Investigation Underway

“Investigators of the National Police and the Security Service of Ukraine are working. I have instructed the Minister of Internal Affairs and the Head of the National Police of Ukraine to make all verified information in this case available to the public,” the Ukrainian President said.

Authorities have launched an investigation into the incident.