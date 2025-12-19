Kristin Cabot On Viral Coldplay Moment: 'A Bad Decision' That Cost Her Career

Kristin Cabot, the former head of human resources at Astronomer, has spoken publicly for the first time about the viral moment that upended her personal and professional life. In interviews with The New York Times and The Times of London, Cabot reflected on the July Coldplay concert incident in which she was seen embracing her then-boss, CEO Andy Byron, a moment she now openly describes as a “bad decision”.

The brief clip, broadcast on the stadium jumbotron, quickly spread online and triggered intense public scrutiny. In the weeks that followed, Cabot resigned from her role, her marriage ended, and her name became a flashpoint across social media. Looking back, she says the cost was devastating, and deeply personal.

A Night That Spiralled Beyond Control

Speaking to The New York Times, Cabot acknowledged her actions without deflection. She said she had consumed a couple of High Noons, was dancing, and behaved in a way she now regrets.

“I made a bad decision and had a couple of High Noons and danced and acted inappropriately with my boss,” she said. “And I took accountability, and I gave up my career for that. That’s the price I chose to pay.”

What began as a carefree night out, she explained, quickly turned into a life-altering moment, one she never imagined would follow her so relentlessly.

“This Can’t Be the Final Word”

Cabot, a 53-year-old mother of two, revealed that she had developed what she described as a “big happy crush” on Byron. The two shared what she says was their first and only kiss at the concert. At the time, both were separated from their spouses.

Yet the public reaction was swift and unforgiving. Cabot said she was subjected to online harassment, death threats, and accusations branding her a “homewrecker” and a “gold digger”.

In her interview with The Times of London, she reflected on the randomness of the moment that defined her. “I could have been struck by lightning, I could have won the lottery, or this could have happened,” she said. “But I’m not some celebrity, I’m just a mum from New Hampshire.”

She questioned the scale of judgment she faced, adding, “Even if I did have an affair, it’s not anybody’s business.” Cabot described the fallout as a modern-day scarlet letter. “People erased everything I’d accomplished in my life and achieved in my career,” she said. “This can’t be the final word.”

From Professional to Public Punchline

In the UK interview, Cabot said the incident turned her into a viral punchline almost overnight. “I became a meme,” she said, adding that the backlash had made her feel “unemployable”. She described herself as “the most maligned HR manager in HR history”.

Yet she insisted her intentions that night were simple and human. “I wanted to put a cute outfit on and go out and dance and laugh and have a great night,” she told The New York Times.

She admitted there was a moment of internal hesitation, a quiet warning she chose to ignore. “Some inside part of my brain might have been jumping up and down and waving its arms, saying, ‘Don’t do this.’”

The Moment the Camera Found Them

Cabot recalled feeling completely anonymous in the massive stadium, tucked away at the far end, away from the stage.

“We were sitting in the back of the stadium in the pitch black, just feeling totally anonymous in an arena of 50, 60,000 people,” she told The Times of London. She described dancing with Byron standing behind her, the mood light and unguarded, until the jumbotron suddenly focused on them.

“I didn’t hear the announcement that the jumbotron was coming,” she said. “Suddenly I’m just seeing us on screen.” Her first thought, she explained, was fear that her estranged husband might be present. “We were in the middle of an incredibly amicable separation. I was worried I would embarrass him. He’s an amazing guy and does not deserve that.”

Almost immediately, another realisation hit harder: “Oh God, Andy’s my effing boss. This is a bad look.” She noted that Boston is a small city and worried investors or colleagues might have been in the crowd.

“As a Woman, I Took the Bulk of the Abuse”

While both Cabot and Byron ultimately resigned, she believes the public outrage fell disproportionately on her. Byron has reportedly faced criticism from former employees, some of whom labelled him a “toxic boss”. Still, Cabot says the gendered backlash was unmistakable.

“As a woman, as women always do, I took the bulk of the abuse,” she said. “People said I was a ‘gold-digger’ or that I ‘slept my way to the top’. That couldn’t be further from reality.” She spoke candidly about the sacrifices behind her career, the boundaries she enforced, the comments she endured, and the effort it took to rise professionally. Despite the pain, Cabot says she wants her story to serve a larger purpose, especially for her children. Mistakes, she believes, should not define a person’s entire life.