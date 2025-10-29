King Charles, Queen Camilla Join Prayers At London’s BAPS Neasden Temple’s 30th Anniversary

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





London: Britain's King Charles III and Queen Camilla on Wednesday observed prayers and spiritual offerings during a visit to mark the 30th anniversary celebrations of BAPS Shri Swaminarayan Mandir, popularly known as Neasden Temple, in London.

The 76-year-old monarch was greeted with the traditional nadachadi, or sacred thread tying ceremony symbolising bonds of peace and friendship, by Head Priest Sadhu Yogvivekdas Swami.

The royals, who removed their shoes at the entrance, were garlanded with flowers tied with pearls before a tour of the ornate temple complex-Europe's first traditional Hindu stone temple, which opened in August 1995.

Dev Patel, an 11-year-old schoolboy, performed a petals tribute ritual to the sacred image of Bhagwan Swaminarayan, the principal deity of the temple, as the King folded his hands in namaskar. He expressed his gratitude and wished the congregation a “belated Happy Diwali” after observing the abhishek ceremony of Shri Nilkanth Varni Maharaj, the teenage form of Bhagwan Swaminarayan, performed by the Patel family from south-east London.

“This Mandir is the home of God. Over these last 30 years, it has become an integral part of the religious, cultural landscape of our great nation; admired not only for its partnership, but for what it embodies-a living centre of devotion, learning and service," said Sadhu Yogvivekdas, in his welcome address.

“This is all inspired and guided by our spiritual leader, His Holiness Mahant Swami Maharaj, and the values that he upholds – values such as compassion, respect, harmony, values such as humility, sincerity and integrity. All values that Their Majesties have also espoused throughout a lifetime of public service,” he said.

The priest highlighted the "comfort, encouragement and genuine friendship” offered to the temple by Charles over the years, including with past visits as the Prince of Wales in 1996 and 2007, and last in 2009-when he was also joined by Camilla, then Duchess of Cornwall.

In a video message from India, Mahant Swami Maharaj expressed his prayers for the good health and well-being of the royals as they gathered in the main assembly hall where schoolchildren performed a Vedic prayer for world peace entitled ‘Shanti Path’.

During their tour with Jitu Patel, Chair of BAPS Swaminarayan Sanstha UK, the King and Queen paused to admire the 10-metre-high central dome renowned for its intricate carvings.

In the "Haveli" foyer of the temple, the royals explored the model of a new BAPS Mandir currently under construction in Paris and set to become the first traditional Hindu temple in France when it opens next year.

Indian High Commissioner to the UK Vikram Doraiswami joined project lead Sanjay Kara and architects to reflect upon the scale and significance of the new temple.

Representatives of social impact initiatives supported by the temple, including the Felix Project and Women of the World (WoW), were among the community members gathered for a brief interaction with the royals.

Built using classical Vedic architectural principles and without any structural steel, the Neasden Temple prides itself as a symbol of devotion and Indian craftsmanship. Marble and limestone were hand-carved in India by skilled artisans before being shipped to London, where it was assembled with the support of thousands of volunteers and donors from across the UK and abroad.

Beyond its architecture, the temple is a centre of culture and learning, attracting school groups, dignitaries and visitors from around the world to gain insights into Hindu values, peace, and global harmony. The Haveli is designed as a hub with spaces for prayer, community gatherings, education, and celebration.

The temple's charitable work includes the annual BAPS Charity Challenge, which raises funds for educational and community programmes. From surplus food redistribution to youth service initiatives, the focus of the charitable work is around sewa, or selfless service, to create impact with dignity.

