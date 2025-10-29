BJP Protests Over ‘Pothole-Ridden’ Roads In Himachal, Demands Repairs Within 15 Days

Shimla: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday held a symbolic protest at the Moginand industrial area in Nahan Assembly against poor road conditions in the region and demanded that the government repair the roads within 15 days.

Dr Rajeev Bindal, BJP state president, who also participated in the protest alongside other BJP leaders as well as locals, emphasised that roads are vital for the hills, but due to the inefficiency of the Congress-led state government, these roads have deteriorated significantly. "It seems that potholes have replaced the lifelines of Himachal Pradesh", he added.

Bindal claimed that the roads in the Nahan Legislative Assembly Constituency (LAC) are in extremely poor condition, posing significant risks for road safety. He criticised both the local MLA and the state government for their silence on this pressing issue.

He further said it is unfortunate that roads in the Nahan constituency are filled with large potholes, making daily life difficult for residents.

"Instead of repairing the roads, they are merely filled with dirt. During the monsoon, these roads became swamps, and now they are covered with dust," he claimed. "Do the Congress leaders, who travel these roads every day, not notice the potholes? Their silence clearly demonstrates that the government lacks concern for the struggles of the common people," he added.

Bindal warned the state government that the BJP will mobilise the community and initiate a mass movement against the state government if repairs to the roads in the constituency are not made within 15 days.

