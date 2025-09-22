Khalistani Terrorist And Pannun's Close Aid Arrested In Canada

Canadian authorities have arrested Khalistani terrorist Inderjit Singh Gosal, a close associate of Gurpatwant Singh Pannun. Gosal, 36, emerged as one of the main organisers of the US-based separatist group Sikhs for Justice (SFJ) in Canada following the killing of Hardeep Singh Nijjar in June 2023.

Officials confirmed that he was taken into custody in Ottawa on multiple firearms-related charges. This marks his second arrest within a year. In November 2023, he had been detained in connection with a violent attack at a Hindu temple in the Greater Toronto Area, where worshippers were assaulted. He was later released on conditions by Peel Regional Police.

At that time, Gosal was described as a key planner of the so-called Khalistan referendum activities in Canada.

Known to be a trusted aide of SFJ’s general counsel Pannun, Gosal has also served as his bodyguard and is believed to play a central role in the group’s overseas operations.