Kapil Sharma's Kap's Cafe In Canada Attacked Again, Shots Fired: Report

Kapil Sharma’s Kap’s Cafe In Canada Attacked Again, Shots Fired: Report

Kapil Sharma's Kap's Cafe in Canada was targeted in a shooting incident on Thursday, marking the second attack on the establishment.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 07 Aug 2025 09:11 PM (IST)

India’s famous comedian Kapil Sharma’s Kap’s Cafe in Canada came under attack again after shots were fired on Thursday. This is the second such incident in last one month. 

According to an India Today report, gangster Goldy Dhillon, who states he is affiliated with the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, has claimed responsibility for the attack.

The claim by the Bishnoi gang came via an online post that says: "Jai Shree Ram. Sat Shree Akaal, Ram Ram to all brothers. The firing that happened today at Kapil Sharma's Kaps Cafe in Surrey has been claimed by Goldy Dhillon, affiliated with the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. We called him [possibly the target], but he did not answer the call, so we had to take action. If he still does not respond, then we will take the next action in Mumbai soon."

Image

The security agencies are still verifying the details surrounding the incident.

A Look At The First Shooting Incident

On July 10, Kap’s Cafe was targeted in a shooting incident. At least nine shots were believed to have been fired at the premises; however, no injuries were reported in the incident.

Khalistani terrorist Harjit Singh Laddi had claimed responsibility for the attack. Marking Kapil's entry into the hospitality industry, the cafe had its soft launch just days before the attack. Co-managed by Kapil's wife Ginni Chatrath, the cafe received a positive response from people.

A statement was issued by the cafe which stated that the team is “processing this shock but are not giving up.”

The official Instagram account of Kaps Cafe on their stories section issued a statement, which was tagged as a “message from the heart”.

“A Message from the Heart. We opened Kap's Cafe with hopes of bringing warmth, community, and joy through delicious coffee and friendly conversation. To have violence intersect with that dream is heartbreaking. We are processing this shock but we are not giving up.”

The statement further thanked everyone for the support and prayers.

Published at : 07 Aug 2025 08:32 PM (IST)
Tags :
Kapil Sharma News Kapil Sharma Cafe Attacked Kaps Cafe Attacked Kapil Sharma Cafe In Canada Kaps Cafe In Canada
