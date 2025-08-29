JD Vance Says He’s Ready To Step In As President If 'Terrible Tragedy' Strikes

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeNewsWorldJD Vance Says He’s Ready To Step In As President If 'Terrible Tragedy' Strikes

Vice President JD Vance says he is prepared to take over if tragedy strikes, while the White House insists President Donald Trump remains in good health.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 29 Aug 2025 07:10 AM (IST)
Vice President JD Vance has assured Americans that he is ready to assume the presidency if unforeseen circumstances arise, even as he emphasised that President Donald Trump remains in strong health.

Speaking to USA Today on Thursday, Vance addressed ongoing speculation about Trump’s well-being after recent images sparked public concern. “I feel very confident the president of the United States is in good shape, is going to serve out the remainder of his term and do great things for the American people,” Vance said.

Vance Expresses Confidence In Trump’s Health

Rumors about the president’s health surfaced earlier this summer when cameras captured a visible bruise on Trump’s hand during a meeting with South Korean President Lee Jae Myung. The sight fueled debate across social media and news outlets, with some questioning whether it pointed to larger health issues.

The White House quickly dismissed those concerns. Officials explained that the bruise was caused by Trump’s frequent handshakes combined with his daily use of aspirin. According to staff, the mark first appeared in July and was briefly concealed with makeup during public appearances.

“Best On-the-Job Training” For The Presidency

Despite the speculation, Vance underscored that the president remains fit to lead. Still, he acknowledged the importance of being prepared for any eventuality.

“And if, God forbid, there’s a terrible tragedy, I can’t think of better on-the-job training than what I’ve gotten over the last 200 days,” the vice president said, noting that his time in office has given him critical insight into governing at the highest level.

White House Downplays Concerns

Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt reinforced the administration’s stance, describing Trump as tireless in his outreach to Americans.

“President Trump is a man of the people and he meets more Americans and shakes their hands on a daily basis than any other President in history. His commitment is unwavering and he proves that every single day,” Leavitt said in a statement on Friday.

Doctor Confirms Common Condition

In addition to official statements, the president’s physician, Dr. Sean Barbabella, clarified Trump’s medical situation. He confirmed that Trump has been diagnosed with chronic venous insufficiency, a condition that affects blood flow in the legs but is both common and generally harmless, especially among older adults.

The diagnosis came in July, shortly after photos and videos showing swelling in Trump’s lower legs spread online. While the condition can cause visible symptoms, doctors stressed it poses no serious threat to the president’s ability to serve.

Published at : 29 Aug 2025 07:10 AM (IST)
Tags :
US Politics JD Vance Vice President JD Vance Trump Health Donald Trump Health
Embed widget