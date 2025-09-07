US Vice President JD Vance is unapologetic about a deadly American airstrike that destroyed a suspected Venezuelan drug-smuggling vessel in the Caribbean, killing 11 people.

“Killing cartel members who poison our fellow citizens is the highest and best use of our military,” Vance declared on X (formerly Twitter) on Saturday. His comments came one day after the Trump administration confirmed that a quad-motor watercraft linked to Venezuela’s Tren de Aragua gang had been struck and destroyed.

The administration maintains the vessel was tied to the notorious gang, which President Donald Trump recently labeled a terrorist organization. According to Trump, its members are working with Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro to funnel narcotics into the United States.

Not everyone agrees with the administration’s framing. Political commentator Brian Krassenstein blasted the move, arguing on X that “killing the citizens of another nation who are civilians without any due process is called a war crime.” Vance shot back bluntly: “I don’t give a sh*t what you call it.”

International law experts warn the strike could violate the UN Charter, which restricts the use of force to self-defense or with explicit UN Security Council approval. Critics also note there has been no evidence presented that the boat posed an immediate threat to the United States.

The White House, however, insists the action was lawful. Deputy press secretary Anna Kelly described the strike as a targeted operation “against the operations of a designated terrorist organization” and said it was carried out “in defense of vital US national interests.” She called it “fully consistent” with international law.

Statement From Trump

President Trump took to Truth Social with a stark warning: “Please let this serve as notice to anybody even thinking about bringing drugs into the United States of America. BEWARE!”

Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth signaled that more strikes could follow. “We’ve got assets in the air, assets in the water, assets on ships, because this is a deadly serious mission for us, and it won’t stop with just this strike,” Hegseth told Fox News. “Anyone else trafficking in those waters who we know is a designated narco terrorist will face the same fate.”

Traditionally, suspected smuggling vessels are intercepted by the U.S. Coast Guard, which confiscates contraband and detains crews. Just last month, the Coast Guard reported seizing roughly 20,000 kilograms of cocaine in the Pacific Ocean.

Vance’s hardline stance on cartels is nothing new. During his campaign last year, he openly pushed for military force against drug traffickers. At one rally, he told supporters: “I think we’ve got hundreds of thousands of very fine Marines, soldiers, sailors, and airmen, who are pretty pissed off at the Mexican cartels. I think we’ll send them in to do battle with the Mexican drug cartels, too.”