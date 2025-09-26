'There Are Costs To Standing Up To Trump': Ex-FBI Chief James Comey After US Court Indictment

Former FBI Director and long-time Donald Trump critic James Comey has been formally indicted on two counts, U.S. media reported Thursday, marking the latest escalation in Trump’s ongoing campaign against his political adversaries.

The charges, making false statements and obstruction of justice, come just days after Trump publicly urged Attorney General Pam Bondi to take action against Comey and others, an unusual move that raised eyebrows across Washington.

"No one is above the law," Bondi wrote on X shortly after the indictment was announced, without directly naming Comey. "Today’s indictment reflects this Department of Justice’s commitment to holding those who abuse positions of power accountable for misleading the American people. We will follow the facts in this case."

ALSO READ: Trump Announces New Tariffs On Furniture, Heavy Trucks, Drugs: Check Details

Trump-Appointed Prosecutor Leads The Case

The indictment was filed by Lindsey Halligan, a newly appointed federal prosecutor in the Eastern District of Virginia. Halligan, a former personal lawyer to Trump with no prior experience as a prosecutor, assumed the post days ago after the resignation of previous U.S. Attorney Erik Siebert.

Siebert reportedly stepped down under pressure after telling Justice Department officials there was insufficient evidence to charge Comey or New York Attorney General Letitia James. James, like several other Democratic officials, has been accused by Trump ally Bill Pulte, director of the Federal Housing Finance Agency, of falsifying documents on mortgage applications.

Comey Breaks Silence: "We Will Not Live On Our Knees"

In response to the indictment, Comey released a video statement on Instagram, reflecting on the personal cost of opposing Trump.

"My family and I have known for years there are costs to standing up to Donald Trump. But we could never imagine living any other way," he said. "We will not live on our knees, and you shouldn’t either."

He urged Americans to stay engaged and vigilant, calling fear "the tool of a tyrant" and emphasising the importance of participating in democracy. "My heart is broken for the Department of Justice, but I have great confidence in the federal judiciary system. I am innocent. So let’s have a trial and keep the faith," Comey added.

The indictment also prompted Troy Edwards, Comey’s son-in-law and a federal prosecutor, to resign, citing a commitment to uphold his constitutional oath, according to the Associated Press.

Trump Praises Indictment As “Justice for America”

Trump quickly reacted to Comey’s indictment, calling the former FBI chief, one of the worst human beings this country; and framing the charges as a victory for justice.

"JUSTICE IN AMERICA! One of the worst human beings this country has ever been exposed to is James Comey, the former corrupt head of the FBI. Today he was indicted by a Grand Jury on two felony counts for various illegal and unlawful acts. He has been so bad for our country, for so long, and is now at the beginning of being held responsible for his crimes against our nation. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!" Trump posted on Truth Social.