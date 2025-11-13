Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Jaishankar attends G7 FMM Outreach Session, puts forth India's perspective

Jaishankar attends G7 FMM Outreach Session, puts forth India's perspective

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar participated in the G7 Foreign Ministers' Meeting (FMM) Outreach Session on Energy Security and Critical Minerals in Canada, and put forth India's perspective, Jaishankar, in a social media post, said he spoke about the need on both issues to "mitigate dependence, strengthen predictability and build resilience.

By : PTI | Updated at : 13 Nov 2025 04:01 AM (IST)
Ottawa, Nov 13 (PTI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar participated in the G7 Foreign Ministers' Meeting (FMM) Outreach Session on Energy Security and Critical Minerals in Canada, and put forth India's perspective, Jaishankar, in a social media post, said he spoke about the need on both issues to "mitigate dependence, strengthen predictability and build resilience".

Greater international cooperation is the only way forward, he added.

Jaishankar is in Niagara to attend an outreach session with the G7 partner nations.

"Noted the unpredictability and market constrictions in global supply. More policy consultations and coordination are helpful. The key however is to translate that on the ground. India is open to working constructively with international partners in this regard," he said.

Earlier in the day on Wednesday, Jaishankar held separate meetings with his Ukrainian, Saudi and European Union counterparts on the sidelines of the G7 FMM Outreach session, discussing recent developments and regional issues of mutual interest.

In another post, the EAM said he had a “useful conversation” with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha.

"He (Sybiha) shared Ukraine's perspective on recent developments," the EAM said.

Jaishankar also met Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan and discussed a wide range of subjects, including bilateral relations, regional hotspots, connectivity, and energy.

After meeting EU's Foreign Policy Chief Kaja Kallas, Jaishankar said, "Our talks revolved around deepening the India-EU Strategic Partnership and sharing perspectives on the G7 FMM agenda." Jaishankar held talks with his American counterpart Marco Rubio that largely focused on issues relating to trade and supply chains.

The external affairs minister also met his Canadian counterpart Anita Anand and reviewed India-Canada cooperation in areas of trade, energy, security and people-to-people ties as part of efforts to rebuild ties that came under serious strain following a diplomatic row two years ago.

He also held separate bilateral meetings with his counterparts from Germany, France, Brazil and the UK on the margins of the G7 meeting.

During his talks with French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot, Jaishankar in a social media post said he "took stock of our Strategic Partnership. Discussed deepening our cooperation in multilateral and plurilateral formats".

Following his talks with Brazilian Foreign Minister Mauro Vieira, Jaishankar said: "We are actively exploring opportunities for greater trade, investment, health and technology cooperation." After meeting German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul, the external affairs minister said the focus was on advancing the bilateral strategic partnership and India-EU ties.

Jaishankar said he and Wadephul also exchanged views on the situation in the Middle East, Indo-Pacific and Afghanistan.

On his meeting with British Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper, he said the positive momentum in India-UK relations was acknowledged. PTI SCY NB NB

(This story is published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. No editing has been done in the headline or the body by ABP Live.)

Published at : 13 Nov 2025 04:15 AM (IST)
