US President Donald Trump is once again drawing criticism, this time for remarks many are calling inappropriate and uncomfortable. During a recent interview with Newsmax, Trump offered a string of personal compliments to White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt that quickly ignited controversy across social media.

Trump’s comments came in response to Leavitt’s public praise of his foreign policy record. Speaking at a White House press briefing the day before, the 27-year-old press secretary claimed Trump should be awarded the Nobel Peace Prize, citing what she described as his success in brokering nearly one ceasefire or peace deal each month since returning to office six months ago.

While Trump appeared eager to return the compliment, many viewers felt his response veered into uncomfortable territory.

“She’s become a star. It’s that face. It’s that brain. It’s those lips, the way they move. They move like she’s a machine gun,” Trump said while talking about Karoline during the segment. “She’s a great person, actually. But I don’t think anybody has ever had a better press secretary than Karoline. She’s been amazing.”

Social media users were quick to react. Words like “cringey,” “unprofessional,” and “weird” trended across platforms, with many calling out the president’s choice of language and tone. One of the users said, "What kind of president talks about his press secretary like that."

“This definitely sounds like something Jeffrey Epstein’s best friend would say,” one user wrote, referencing Trump’s past ties to the late financier.

Others pointed to the double standards often present in workplace behavior. “If any man said this on the job about a coworker, they’d be fired instantly, and the company would be sued,” another comment read.

The backlash also extended to the media’s coverage of the moment. Some users questioned whether mainstream outlets would hold Trump accountable or press the White House for clarification. “Will ANYONE in the MSM ask him or the White House about this incredibly bizarre, creepy, cringey comment? Of course not,” one viral post asked.

Leavitt is Trump’s fifth press secretary and the first of his current term. Since stepping into the role, she has gained attention for her bold rhetoric and unwavering defense of the administration. However, this latest exchange has shifted the spotlight, leaving many to wonder about the boundaries between professional praise and personal commentary.