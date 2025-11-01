Nearly 700 people have been killed in three days of violent unrest across Tanzania, according to the country’s main opposition party, as angry crowds continue to protest in Dar-es-Salaam following the elections in the country wherein two opposition parties were not allowed to participate.

“As we speak the figure for deaths in Dar (es Salaam) is around 350 and for Mwanza it is 200-plus. Added to figures from other places around the country, the overall figure is around 700,” AFP quoted John Kitoka, spokesman for the main opposition party Chadema as saying.

“The death toll could be much higher,” he warned, adding that many killings may be happening under the cover of darkness during the ongoing nighttime curfew.

Election Chaos and Internet Blackout

President Samia Suluhu Hassan, whose government has faced mounting accusations of repression, sought to secure her hold on power in elections where many opposition leaders were either jailed or barred from running.

The elections, held on Wednesday, spiraled into chaos as massive crowds flooded the streets of Dar es Salaam and other cities, tearing down presidential posters and clashing with police. The violence prompted an immediate internet shutdown and the imposition of a curfew.

Foreign journalists were largely banned from covering the election, severely limiting access to independent information. With communication networks blocked for a third consecutive day, updates from the ground remain scarce, AFP reported.

Heavy Security Deployed Amid Conflicting Death Counts

Chadema, which was barred from participating in the election, said protests continued Friday as demonstrators marched toward central Dar es Salaam. They were met by a strong police and military presence.

A security source told AFP that more than 500 people were dead, “maybe 700-800 in the whole country,” while Amnesty International reported receiving information pointing to at least 100 deaths. Multiple hospitals and clinics have reportedly remained silent, fearing government reprisals.

Local media outlets have not published new updates since Wednesday, and President Hassan has yet to issue any statement on the crisis. The only official comment so far came from army chief Jacob Mkunda, who labelled the protesters “criminals” on Thursday night.

Zanzibar Opposition Claims ‘Stolen Election’

In Zanzibar, the semi-autonomous island known as a tourist haven, Hassan’s ruling Chama Cha Mapinduzi (CCM) party has already been declared the winner of the local elections.

The opposition party ACT-Wazalendo rejected the outcome, declaring: “They have robbed the people of Zanzibar of their voice... The only solution to deliver justice is through a fresh election.”

A senior party official alleged that ballot boxes were stuffed, people voted multiple times without identification, and opposition observers were expelled from counting stations. The ruling party was expected to address the media later in the day.

At a gathering point for opposition supporters in Zanzibar, the atmosphere was tense and filled with dismay. “There has never been a credible election since 1995,” said a 70-year-old man, referencing Tanzania’s first multi-party vote.

None of those interviewed provided their names. “We are afraid of speaking because they might come to our houses and pick us up,” said one resident.

Power Struggles and Crackdown

Analysts note that President Hassan has faced resistance from within the military and from allies of her late predecessor, John Magufuli, since assuming power after his death in 2021. They suggest she sought an overwhelming election victory to consolidate her authority.

Authorities banned Chadema ahead of the election, with its leader charged with treason. Rights groups condemned what they described as a “wave of terror,” citing abductions and intimidation that intensified in the final days leading to the vote.

The public anger has been centered on Hassan’s son, Abdul Halim Hafidh Ameir, who is accused of coordinating the security crackdown.

While ACT-Wazalendo was permitted to contest the local vote in Zanzibar, its presidential candidate was barred from challenging Hassan on the mainland.