HomeNewsWorldIsraeli Army Approves New Gaza Offensive Plan; Netanyahu Hints Talks Now Demand Release Of All Hostages At Once

Israel approved a plan to retake Gaza City, a Hamas stronghold, intensifying operations in Zeitoun.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 13 Aug 2025 04:58 PM (IST)

The Israeli military has approved a renewed operational framework for its Gaza campaign, with Chief of Staff Lieutenant General Eyal Zamir signing off on the “main concept” for the operation. The plan focuses on retaking Gaza City — a key Hamas stronghold that Israel briefly seized in late 2023 before withdrawing.

The approval followed a high-level meeting involving senior military commanders, intelligence officials and Shin Bet representatives. Current operations are already intensifying in the Zeitoun neighbourhood, where Israeli ground forces have begun advancing.

The development comes amid heightened military pressure from Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who has maintained that the war will not end until all remaining hostages—whether alive or dead—are brought back, as per a report on Times of India. Israel estimates that Hamas is still holding roughly 50 hostages from the October 7, 2023 attack, which claimed 1,219 lives in Israel, with only about 20 believed to be alive.

Israel May Dispatch Negotiators To Doha

Israeli media reported that negotiators may travel to Doha this week to discuss a comprehensive deal for the release of hostages held by Hamas and a ceasefire in Gaza. The talks, backed by the United States and several Arab nations, aim to end the 22-month-long war.

Negotiation efforts have been ongoing despite a collapse in discussions last month over a temporary ceasefire. Following that breakdown, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government approved plans to launch a major offensive on Gaza City starting in October, with the operation expected to last several months.

(More details awaited)

Published at : 13 Aug 2025 04:58 PM (IST)
