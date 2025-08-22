Israel Warns Of Gaza City’s Destruction Unless Hamas Accepts Cease-Fire Terms

Israel’s Defence Minister issued a stern warning on Friday, cautioning that Gaza City could face the same fate as Rafah and Beit Hanoun—areas reduced to rubble—if Hamas does not accept Israel’s terms for ending the conflict. This comes a day after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced plans to authorise the military to seize Gaza City.

Israel Warns of Gaza City Destruction if Hamas Refuses Terms

Defence Minister Israel Katz took to X, declaring: “The gates of hell will soon open on the heads of Hamas' murderers and rapists in Gaza until they agree to Israel's conditions for ending the war.”

Cease-fire Conditions

Reiterating Israel’s stance, Katz said that a cease-fire hinges on two conditions: the release of all hostages and Hamas’ complete disarmament.

Hamas’ Counteroffer

Hamas has maintained that it is willing to release captives, but only in exchange for an end to the war. However, it rejects the demand for disarmament unless it coincides with the creation of a Palestinian state.