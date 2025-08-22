Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Web StoriesIdeas of IndiaEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsWorldIsrael Warns Of Gaza City’s Destruction Unless Hamas Accepts Cease-Fire Terms

Israel Warns Of Gaza City’s Destruction Unless Hamas Accepts Cease-Fire Terms

Israel’s defence minister warned Gaza City could face destruction unless Hamas accepts cease-fire terms: release of hostages and disarmament. Hamas rejects disarmament without statehood.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 22 Aug 2025 01:01 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Israel’s Defence Minister issued a stern warning on Friday, cautioning that Gaza City could face the same fate as Rafah and Beit Hanoun—areas reduced to rubble—if Hamas does not accept Israel’s terms for ending the conflict. This comes a day after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced plans to authorise the military to seize Gaza City.

Israel Warns of Gaza City Destruction if Hamas Refuses Terms

Defence Minister Israel Katz took to X, declaring: “The gates of hell will soon open on the heads of Hamas' murderers and rapists in Gaza until they agree to Israel's conditions for ending the war.”

Cease-fire Conditions

Reiterating Israel’s stance, Katz said that a cease-fire hinges on two conditions: the release of all hostages and Hamas’ complete disarmament.

Hamas’ Counteroffer

Hamas has maintained that it is willing to release captives, but only in exchange for an end to the war. However, it rejects the demand for disarmament unless it coincides with the creation of a Palestinian state.

 

Published at : 22 Aug 2025 01:01 PM (IST)
Tags :
Israel GaZa Hamas
Preferred Sources
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
Stray Dogs Must Be Vaccinated, Released In Same Area: Supreme Court Modifies Previous Order
Vaccinate, Release Healthy Stray Dogs In Same Area. Send Aggressive Ones To Shelters: SC
Cities
Major Security Breach At Parliament Building As Intruder Climbs Wall, Apprehended
Major Security Breach At Parliament Building As Intruder Climbs Wall, Apprehended
Election 2025
'PM Modi Will Conduct Last Rites Nitish Kumar's Politics In Gaya': Lalu Prasad Yadav's Dig At NDA
Ahead Of Modi's Gaya Visit, Lalu Prasad Says 'PM Will Conduct The Last Rites Of...'
Cricket
India Playing XI For Asia Cup: Why Samson May Miss Out If Gill-Abhishek Open
India XI For Asia Cup: Why Samson May Miss Out If Gill-Abhishek Open
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: Police Team Attacked With Sticks And Chilli Powder During Clash In Rajasthan’s Pratapgarh
Breaking: Public Safety Versus Animal Rights Clash Ahead Of Supreme Court Stray Dog Verdict
Breaking: Stray Dog Debate Intensifies As Supreme Court Prepares Landmark Verdict
Breaking: Supreme Court To Deliver Key Verdict On Stray Dogs In Delhi-NCR Today
Breaking: Deadly Truck Bomb Attack On Air Base In Cali, Colombia Leaves 13 Dead
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Ignoring Nepal Can Derail India-China Détente
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget