Israel Receives Hostage Body From Gaza As Ceasefire Dispute With Hamas Deepens

Israel confirmed early Saturday that the Red Cross had handed over the body of another hostage from Gaza, amid mounting disagreements over delays in returning the deceased as part of the ongoing ceasefire arrangement between Israel and Hamas.

This marks the 10th body returned to Israel out of the 28 hostages confirmed dead and held in Gaza.

Hamas Cites ‘Technical Challenges’ in Recovery Efforts

Hamas stated on Friday that the body of a deceased hostage would be transferred to the Red Cross. The group attributed delays to the need for “heavy machinery and excavating tools” to locate remains trapped beneath debris from Israeli strikes.

In contrast, Israeli officials accused Hamas of stalling intentionally, maintaining that the militant organization already knows where the bodies are. “Time is running out,” Israel’s defense officials warned earlier in the week.

Hamas reiterated its commitment to upholding the ceasefire and pledged to continue returning all remaining bodies. Its armed wing said a body had been recovered and would be handed over to the Red Cross at 2300 local time. An Israeli security official later confirmed the transfer took place around 0030 in Israel (2130 GMT).

Ceasefire Under Trump’s 20-Point Peace Plan Faces Strain

The exchange has added tension to the fragile truce, the first step in U.S. President Donald Trump’s 20-point plan aimed at ending the Israel-Hamas war.

Speaking from Ankara, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan voiced concern over Israel’s remarks.

“Will Israel use Hamas’ incapability to locate bodies left under rubble as an excuse and break the ceasefire? There is concern in the international community over this,” he said.

Violence Persists Despite Ceasefire Commitments

Despite the ceasefire holding in most areas, violence flared again on Friday. Gaza’s Civil Defence Service reported 11 civilian deaths, including seven children and three women, when Israeli troops allegedly fired on a vehicle southeast of Gaza City. The Israeli military declined to comment, while Hamas accused Israel of “violating the ceasefire.”

Hamas urged mediators to expedite the next phase of the agreement, including reopening border crossings, allowing humanitarian aid, and initiating reconstruction efforts.

Meanwhile, Israel said preparations were underway to reopen the Rafah crossing with Egypt for Palestinian movement, but no date has been confirmed. Both sides continue to blame each other for breaches of the ceasefire deal.

Unresolved issues — including the disarmament of militant groups and Gaza’s long-term governance, remain key obstacles in achieving lasting peace in the region.