×
Watch Now

COAL India Open 2025, Kensville Golf and Country Club

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Web StoriesIdeas of IndiaEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsWorldIsrael's Security Cabinet Approves Plan To Take Over Gaza, Marking Another Escalation

Israel's Security Cabinet Approves Plan To Take Over Gaza, Marking Another Escalation

Israel's Security Cabinet approved a plan to take over Gaza City, escalating the 22-month offensive following Hamas' October 7 attack.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 08 Aug 2025 08:08 AM (IST)

Israel's Security Cabinet on Friday approved the plan to take over Gaza City, said Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office. The decision taken early Friday marks another escalation of Israel's 22-month offensive launched in response to Hamas' October 7 attack. 

The war, which has been ongoing for 22 months today, has killed over 61,000 people, according to Gaza's Health Ministry. Israel's offensive has destroyed much of Gaza and pushed the territory with a population of nearly 2 million Palestinians towards famine. 

Among those killed in the war in Gaza, 193 have died from hunger, as per the Health Ministry. 

Netanyahu, ahead of the security cabinet meeting, said Israel planned to "retake" control over the entire territoru and eventually hand it off to friendly Arab forces opposed to Hamas, reported Associated Press. 

The announced plan, however, stops short of that hinting towards the reservation of Israel's top general, who reportedly warned that it would endager the remaining 20 or so living hostages held by Hamas and further strain Israel's army after nearly two years of regional wars. 

Families of the hostages have also opposed, fearing further escalation would further risk the lives of their loved ones.

 

Published at : 08 Aug 2025 08:08 AM (IST)
Tags :
Israel Benjamin Netanyahu Hamas
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
No Trade Talks With India Until Tariff Dispute Is Resolved, Says Trump
No Trade Talks With India Until Tariff Dispute Is Resolved, Says Trump
Cities
Actor Huma Qureshi’s Cousin Murdered In Delhi; Two Arrested : Report
Actor Huma Qureshi’s Cousin Murdered In Delhi; Two Arrested : Report
India
Facing 'Unilateral' Trump Tariffs, Brazil’s Lula Reaches Out To PM Modi; Both Leaders Back Global South Unity
Facing 'Unilateral' Trump Tariffs, Brazil’s Lula Reaches Out To PM Modi; Both Leaders Back Global South Unity
India
‘Either Sign Oath Or Stop Misleading Nation’: ECI Hits Back At Rahul Gandhi Over 'Vote Chori' Allegations — Updates
Either Sign Oath Or Stop Misleading Nation: EC Hits Back At Rahul Gandhi's 'Vote Chori' Charge — Updates
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: Controversial Speaker Aniruddh Acharya Faces Backlash as Supporters Assault Female Reporter
Breaking: Deadly Road Accident in Jammu and Kashmir, CRPF Vehicle Falls into Deep Ravine | ABP NEWS
Breaking News: Supreme Court Rejects Justice Yashwant Verma’s Petition in Cash Scam Case | ABP NEWS
Breaking News: PM Modi Sends Strong Message on Farmers’ Rights Amid Tariff Dispute with US | ABP NEWS
Breaking News: Sant Samaj Holds Meeting in Mathura Over Aniruddha Acharya’s Controversial Remarks on Women
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Op Sindoor Brought US Challenge Back On India’s Trade Negotiating Table
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget