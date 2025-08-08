Israel's Security Cabinet Approves Plan To Take Over Gaza, Marking Another Escalation

Israel's Security Cabinet on Friday approved the plan to take over Gaza City, said Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office. The decision taken early Friday marks another escalation of Israel's 22-month offensive launched in response to Hamas' October 7 attack.

The war, which has been ongoing for 22 months today, has killed over 61,000 people, according to Gaza's Health Ministry. Israel's offensive has destroyed much of Gaza and pushed the territory with a population of nearly 2 million Palestinians towards famine.

Among those killed in the war in Gaza, 193 have died from hunger, as per the Health Ministry.

Netanyahu, ahead of the security cabinet meeting, said Israel planned to "retake" control over the entire territoru and eventually hand it off to friendly Arab forces opposed to Hamas, reported Associated Press.

The announced plan, however, stops short of that hinting towards the reservation of Israel's top general, who reportedly warned that it would endager the remaining 20 or so living hostages held by Hamas and further strain Israel's army after nearly two years of regional wars.

Families of the hostages have also opposed, fearing further escalation would further risk the lives of their loved ones.