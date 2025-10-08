Punjabi Singer-Actor Rajvir Jawanda Passes Away After 12-Day Battle Following Road Accident

Rajvir Jawanda death: Punjabi singer and actor Rajvir Jawanda has passed away after battling for his life for nearly 12 days following a tragic road accident. The 35-year-old artiste, who was undergoing treatment at Fortis Hospital in Mohali, succumbed to severe head and spinal injuries sustained when his motorcycle collided with stray cattle near Baddi, Himachal Pradesh, on September 27.

According to doctors, Jawanda’s neurological condition remained critical, with minimal brain activity and no significant improvement despite intensive care. His condition was described as “extremely critical” soon after the mishap, and he had been on life support since the time of admission.

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann had visited Fortis Hospital earlier this week to check on Jawanda’s health and extend his support to the family.

Tributes pour in for Rajvir Jawanda

News of his untimely demise has sent shockwaves through the Punjabi music fraternity and his fan community. Social media has since been flooded with emotional tributes, with fans expressing disbelief over the loss of one of the industry’s most beloved voices.

Punjab Congress Amarinder Singh Raja Warring wrote on X, "We all prayed for his speedy recovery but sadly god had other plans. My heart goes out to his family, friends and fans who are shattered with this tragic loss. May Waheguru grant eternal peace to the departed soul and give strength to his loved ones to bear this tragic loss. RIP."

AAP leader and former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said, "Deeply saddened by the untimely passing of Rajvir Jawanda. Gone too soon, but his soulful voice will live on in every heartbeat of Punjab. My heartfelt condolences to his family, friends, and millions of fans. May Waheguru bless his soul with eternal peace."

Actor Neeru Bajwa posted a picture of Jawanda and wrote, “It is very painful that the cheerful and kind-hearted person Rajveer has left us. Farewell, dear Rajveer."

She continued, “Heartbroken by the tragic loss of such a young and promising life. Sending deepest condolences to the family and loved ones of @rajvirjawandaofficial. May you find strength and peace during this unimaginable time. Gone far too soon, but never forgotten.”

Who was Rajvir Jawanda?

A well-known figure in the Punjabi entertainment industry, Jawanda had earned a loyal fan base with chart-topping songs such as Surname, Kamla, Mera Dil, and Sardari. He was equally loved for his roles in popular Punjabi films including Jind Jaan, Mindo Taseeldarni, and Kaka Ji.

Born in Pona village near Ludhiana’s Jagraon, Jawanda was based in Sector 71, Mohali. His journey in the music industry began in 2014 with his debut single Munda Like Me, which quickly established him as a rising star. Known for his soulful voice and pride in Punjabi roots, Jawanda’s songs often celebrated rural life and culture. According to his official Apple Music biography, he had once aspired to join the police force but ultimately chose to pursue his passion for music — a decision that brought him immense recognition.

Apart from his musical career, Jawanda also showcased his acting talent in films such as Subedar Joginder Singh (2018), Jind Jaan (2019), and Mindo Taseeldarni (2019), solidifying his reputation as one of Punjab’s most versatile artistes.