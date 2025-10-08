'Will Not Contest If...' Manjhi's Big Remark Ahead Of Bihar Elections

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Ahead of ongoing National Democratic Alliance (NDA) discussions over seat-sharing in Bihar, Union Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi clarified his party’s position on Wednesday, October 8, 2025. Speaking to the media, Manjhi dismissed any notion of internal conflict within the alliance. “We have no seat dispute. We are demanding seats that will make us recognisable in the Bihar Assembly. This expectation is because we do not want to become Chief Minister or Deputy Chief Minister,” he said.

Emphasising the core demand of his party, the Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular), Manjhi added, “We just want our party to be recognised—that’s our main demand.” When questioned about the possibility of contesting fewer seats than anticipated, he stated, “If that doesn’t happen, we won’t contest a single seat, but we’ll remain in the NDA.”

The seat-sharing formula is still under negotiation, with senior NDA leaders participating in discussions. Reports indicate that Manjhi may be offered seven seats, though he is pushing for 15—a figure that allies like the BJP and JDU are reportedly hesitant to concede. Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) leader Chirag Paswan has also expressed dissatisfaction with the proposed allocation.

Despite the ongoing negotiations, Manjhi reaffirmed his commitment to the alliance, making it clear that he has no plans to leave the NDA irrespective of the outcome of the talks.

Who Is Jitan Ram Manjhi?

A veteran Dalit leader, Manjhi founded the Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) and served as Bihar’s 23rd Chief Minister from May 20, 2014, to February 20, 2015. He was inducted into the Union Cabinet in 2024 and currently holds the portfolio of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises, a key ministry for grassroots economic development and job creation. Manjhi represents the Gaya constituency in Parliament.

