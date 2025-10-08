Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeCitiesAkhilesh Yadav Meets Azam Khan First Time In 2 Years: Watch

Akhilesh Yadav Meets Azam Khan First Time In 2 Years: Watch

The meeting is also being viewed through a political lens, with analysts linking it to the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 08 Oct 2025 01:56 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav and senior leader Azam Khan were seen together on Wednesday, marking their first meeting in two years.

Akhilesh Yadav arrived in Rampur by helicopter, where Azam Khan personally received him at the helipad and accompanied him home. The two leaders’ first photo together has already surfaced on social media.

According to party sources, Akhilesh visited Azam Khan’s residence for a private meeting. Azam Khan had reportedly laid down a condition that the meeting take place in private, without the presence of his wife or son, and that Akhilesh meet him alone. The meeting is seen as Akhilesh’s attempt to mend ties and address Azam Khan’s long-standing displeasure with the party leadership.

Akhilesh Meets Azam Khan Ahead Of 2027 UP Polls?

The meeting is also being viewed through a political lens, with analysts linking it to the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections. Observers say Akhilesh needs Azam Khan’s support to strengthen the SP’s position in western Uttar Pradesh and among minority communities.

Political experts believe that if the SP hopes to expand its influence in western UP, especially among Muslims, Akhilesh will need Azam Khan’s active backing. The SP chief is, therefore, believed to have reached out personally to smooth over any rift ahead of the crucial polls.

For Akhilesh, reconciling with Azam Khan is key to avoiding internal divisions and presenting a united front as the party prepares its strategy for 2027.

BJP Reacts To Akhilesh-Azam Khan Meeting

Reacting to the development, Uttar Pradesh Minister Danish Azad Ansari accused the SP of political opportunism. “When Azam Khan was in jail, the Samajwadi Party didn’t remember him. Now, their leaders are visiting Rampur only to mislead Muslims,” he said.

“The people know this is nothing but a political stunt. The SP leadership remembers Azam Khan only during elections, only when they need votes,” Ansari added.

Published at : 08 Oct 2025 01:55 PM (IST)
Tags :
Samajwadi Party Azam Khan Samajwadi Party AKhilesh Yadav UP 2027 Elections
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Election 2025
Tension In Mahagathbandhan? Lalu's RJD Not Ready To Give Congress More Than 50 Seats
Tension In Mahagathbandhan? Lalu's RJD Not Ready To Give Congress More Than 50 Seats
India
'Admire His Courage': BJP Leader Faces Backlash For Praising Lawyer Who Hurled Shoe At CJI, Deletes Post
'Admire His Courage': BJP Leader Faces Backlash For Praising Lawyer Who Hurled Shoe At CJI, Deletes Post
Cities
Multiple Explosions On Jaipur-Ajmer Highway After LPG Truck Collides With Tanker: Video
Multiple Explosions On Jaipur-Ajmer Highway After LPG Truck Collides With Tanker: Video
Kerala
Priyanka Gandhi Meets Cow Named Alia Bhatt At Kerala Dairy Farm: WATCH
Priyanka Gandhi Meets Cow Named Alia Bhatt At Kerala Dairy Farm: WATCH
Advertisement

Videos

Bihar Elections 2025: RJD Leader Tejaswi Yadav Likely To Contest Over 2 Seats | ABP News
Supreme Court Lawyer Creates Chaos, Attempts to Remove CJI Gavai’s Shoe Amid Heated Protest
Bihar Elections 2025: Seats Allocation Clash Continues Between Chirag Paswan And Jitan Ram Manjhi | ABP News
Azam Khan Released From Jail; Akhilesh Yadav To Meet Him In Rampur Under Strict Conditions
Pawan Singh Press Conference: Responds to Wife Jyoti Singh’s Allegations, Calls Family Matters Private
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Shoba Suri
Shoba Suri
One Village, One Plan: Breaking Silos For Rural Nutrition Security
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget