Akhilesh Yadav Meets Azam Khan First Time In 2 Years: Watch

Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav and senior leader Azam Khan were seen together on Wednesday, marking their first meeting in two years.

Akhilesh Yadav arrived in Rampur by helicopter, where Azam Khan personally received him at the helipad and accompanied him home. The two leaders’ first photo together has already surfaced on social media.

#WATCH | Uttar Pradesh: SP chief Akhilesh Yadav meets party leader Azam Khan at his residence in Rampur.



Azam Khan was released from Sitapur Jail on September 23 after being granted bail in all cases against him. pic.twitter.com/hQHkmW2WNC — ANI (@ANI) October 8, 2025

According to party sources, Akhilesh visited Azam Khan’s residence for a private meeting. Azam Khan had reportedly laid down a condition that the meeting take place in private, without the presence of his wife or son, and that Akhilesh meet him alone. The meeting is seen as Akhilesh’s attempt to mend ties and address Azam Khan’s long-standing displeasure with the party leadership.

Akhilesh Meets Azam Khan Ahead Of 2027 UP Polls?

The meeting is also being viewed through a political lens, with analysts linking it to the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections. Observers say Akhilesh needs Azam Khan’s support to strengthen the SP’s position in western Uttar Pradesh and among minority communities.

Political experts believe that if the SP hopes to expand its influence in western UP, especially among Muslims, Akhilesh will need Azam Khan’s active backing. The SP chief is, therefore, believed to have reached out personally to smooth over any rift ahead of the crucial polls.

For Akhilesh, reconciling with Azam Khan is key to avoiding internal divisions and presenting a united front as the party prepares its strategy for 2027.

BJP Reacts To Akhilesh-Azam Khan Meeting

Reacting to the development, Uttar Pradesh Minister Danish Azad Ansari accused the SP of political opportunism. “When Azam Khan was in jail, the Samajwadi Party didn’t remember him. Now, their leaders are visiting Rampur only to mislead Muslims,” he said.

“The people know this is nothing but a political stunt. The SP leadership remembers Azam Khan only during elections, only when they need votes,” Ansari added.