Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictT20 World Cup 2026Web StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsWorldIsrael Could Not Brief PM Modi On Iran Strikes During Visit, Says Foreign Minister

Israel Could Not Brief PM Modi On Iran Strikes During Visit, Says Foreign Minister

Two days later, Israel and the United States launched a joint military offensive against Iran that killed Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.

By : Sagarika Chakraborty | Updated at : 07 Mar 2026 05:06 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar on Friday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi could not be briefed about Israel’s strikes against Iran during his recent visit because the decision on the military operation was taken only after the trip concluded.

Modi undertook a two-day visit to Israel that ended on February 26. Two days later, Israel and the United States launched a joint military offensive against Iran that killed Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.

‘Decision Taken Only On Saturday Early Morning’

Speaking virtually at the Raisina Dialogue, Sa’ar said Israel shares strong ties with India and Prime Minister Modi.

But we could not brief Prime Minister Modi on this because the decision was taken only on Saturday early morning, he said.

Sa’ar indicated that the decision to launch the attack came after negotiations between the United States and Iran collapsed.

‘Action Aimed At Removing Existential Threats’

The Israeli foreign minister said the military action against Iran was aimed at addressing what he described as existential threats posed by Tehran.

Sa’ar said Iran is continuing its nuclear programme, developing ballistic missiles and backing Hezbollah, Hamas and the Houthis.

Probably we will have to see a change in the regime in Iran, he said.

Related Video

Breaking News: Iran Launches Missile Strikes on Tel Aviv as Middle East Conflict Intensifies

Frequently Asked Questions

Why couldn't Prime Minister Modi be briefed on Israel's strikes against Iran during his visit?

The decision to launch the military operation was made on Saturday morning, after Prime Minister Modi's visit to Israel concluded on February 26th.

When did Israel and the United States launch their military offensive against Iran?

The joint military offensive against Iran was launched two days after Prime Minister Modi's visit ended, on February 28th.

What were the stated reasons for Israel's military action against Iran?

The action was aimed at addressing existential threats posed by Iran's nuclear program, ballistic missile development, and support for groups like Hezbollah, Hamas, and the Houthis.

About the author Sagarika Chakraborty

Sagarika Chakraborty is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she handles business coverage and key developments in general news, while also actively chasing breaking stories. With a foundation in advertising, she transitioned into journalism to craft in-depth stories and explainers on the economy, real estate, and personal finance. She also engages in interviews and podcasts, bringing out expert insights.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sagarikac@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 07 Mar 2026 05:06 PM (IST)
Tags :
Iran Strikes Israel Could Not Brief PM Modi Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
Israel Could Not Brief PM Modi On Iran Strikes During Visit, Says Foreign Minister
Israel Could Not Brief PM Modi On Iran Strikes During Visit, Says Foreign Minister
World
Israel-Iran War LIVE Updates: Iran Claims ‘Massive’ Drone Strikes On US Bases In UAE, Kuwait Amid Escalating War
Iran Claims 'Massive' Drone Strikes On US Bases In UAE, Kuwait Amid Escalating War | Live Updates
World
'I Must Apologise': Iran’s President Says Sorry To Gulf Nations For Strikes, But With A Condition
'I Must Apologise': Iran’s President Says Sorry To Gulf Nations For Strikes, But With A Condition
World
Dubai Airport Temporarily Shuts Operation After Reported Explosion Sound, Emirates Cancels Flights
Dubai Airport Temporarily Shuts Operation After Reported Explosion Sound, Emirates Cancels Flights
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: Iran Launches Missile Strikes on Tel Aviv as Middle East Conflict Intensifies
War Update: Middle East War Escalates as Arab League Calls Emergency Meeting
Breaking News: Uttarakhand Government Completes Four Years in Office
Breaking News: Iran Intensifies Attacks on Dubai and US Bases as Gulf Tensions Rise
Breaking News: Iran Launches Drone Attacks Across Gulf Region
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Dr Prosenjit Nath
Dr Prosenjit NathThe writer is a technocrat, political analyst, and author.
OPINION | India’s High Stakes In West Asia Demand Strategic Diplomacy
Opinion
Embed widget