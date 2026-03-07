The decision to launch the military operation was made on Saturday morning, after Prime Minister Modi's visit to Israel concluded on February 26th.
Israel Could Not Brief PM Modi On Iran Strikes During Visit, Says Foreign Minister
Two days later, Israel and the United States launched a joint military offensive against Iran that killed Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.
Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar on Friday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi could not be briefed about Israel’s strikes against Iran during his recent visit because the decision on the military operation was taken only after the trip concluded.
Modi undertook a two-day visit to Israel that ended on February 26. Two days later, Israel and the United States launched a joint military offensive against Iran that killed Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.
‘Decision Taken Only On Saturday Early Morning’
Speaking virtually at the Raisina Dialogue, Sa’ar said Israel shares strong ties with India and Prime Minister Modi.
But we could not brief Prime Minister Modi on this because the decision was taken only on Saturday early morning, he said.
Sa’ar indicated that the decision to launch the attack came after negotiations between the United States and Iran collapsed.
‘Action Aimed At Removing Existential Threats’
The Israeli foreign minister said the military action against Iran was aimed at addressing what he described as existential threats posed by Tehran.
Sa’ar said Iran is continuing its nuclear programme, developing ballistic missiles and backing Hezbollah, Hamas and the Houthis.
Probably we will have to see a change in the regime in Iran, he said.
Frequently Asked Questions
Why couldn't Prime Minister Modi be briefed on Israel's strikes against Iran during his visit?
When did Israel and the United States launch their military offensive against Iran?
The joint military offensive against Iran was launched two days after Prime Minister Modi's visit ended, on February 28th.
What were the stated reasons for Israel's military action against Iran?
The action was aimed at addressing existential threats posed by Iran's nuclear program, ballistic missile development, and support for groups like Hezbollah, Hamas, and the Houthis.