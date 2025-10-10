Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsIndiaUS Ambassador Sergio Gor Begins First Official Visit To India Amid Trade Tensions, Govt Shutdown

US Ambassador Sergio Gor Begins First Official Visit To India Amid Trade Tensions, Govt Shutdown

Newly appointed US Ambassador to India, Sergio Gor, is visiting New Delhi with Deputy Secretary Rigas to discuss bilateral issues, despite the US government shutdown.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 10 Oct 2025 03:36 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Sergio Gor, recently confirmed as the United States Ambassador to India, has commenced his inaugural visit to New Delhi, which is scheduled to continue through October 14. Accompanied by Deputy Secretary for Management and Resources Michael J. Rigas, Gor is set to hold discussions covering a wide range of bilateral issues. According to the U.S. Department of State, the visit highlights Washington’s commitment to strengthening its strategic partnership with India and advancing a safer, stronger, and more prosperous Indo-Pacific region.

Gor’s visit comes just days after his Senate confirmation, even as the U.S. government remains in shutdown since October 1 due to Congress’s failure to pass the 2026 funding legislation. Despite the domestic gridlock, Gor and Rigas are expected to meet Indian ministers and diplomats at the highest levels, signaling the importance of maintaining steady diplomatic engagement during a period of heightened uncertainty.

The visit coincides with ongoing trade negotiations between India and the U.S., which have been strained by President Donald Trump’s 50% tariff, currently the highest globally. While Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal’s September trip to New York helped revive momentum, both countries are still working toward finalizing the first phase of a Bilateral Trade Agreement by the fall deadline.

Last month, Gor—then Ambassador-designate—participated in trade talks in New York alongside Minister Goyal and U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer. However, Goyal has cautioned that the timing and format of the next round of negotiations remain uncertain due to the ongoing U.S. government shutdown, which has delayed several policy decisions and limited engagement with domestic stakeholders.

ALSO READ: Trump’s Nobel Peace Prize Bid: Who Decides, When It’s Announced & What’s At Stake

Published at : 10 Oct 2025 03:36 PM (IST)
Tags :
US INDIA
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
Nobel Peace Prize Winner Announced... & It's Not Donald Trump
Nobel Peace Prize Winner Announced... & It's Not Donald Trump
India
Supreme Court Dismisses PIL On Madhya Pradesh Cough Syrup Deaths Of 22 Children
Supreme Court Dismisses PIL On Madhya Pradesh Cough Syrup Deaths Of 22 Children
India
'We Must Fight Terrorism Together': Jaishankar Meets Afghan FM, Announces Upgrade Of Indian Embassy
'We Must Fight Terrorism Together': Jaishankar Meets Afghan FM, Announces Upgrade Of Indian Embassy
Cities
Supreme Court Bans Sale Of Firecrackers In Delhi-NCR, But Permits Green Cracker Production
Supreme Court Bans Sale Of Firecrackers In Delhi-NCR, But Permits Green Cracker Production
Advertisement

Videos

Tensions between Pakistan and Afghanistan Escalates As Pakistan Conducts Airstrikes in Kabul | ABP News
Chandigarh IPS Y Puran Kumar Suicide: Suspense Deepens as Wife Challenges FIR, Demands Strict Action | ABP News
Bihar Elections 2025: 'Prashant Kishor To Meet Pawan Singh's Wife Jyoti Singh', Says Sources | ABP News
42-Year-Old Professional Bodybuilder Varinder Singh Ghuman Passes Away, Heart Attack Confirmed As The Cause | ABP News
Bihar Elections 2025: 'Seats Allotment To Be Announced Soon', Says Chirag Paswan | ABP News
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | India Says ‘Yes’ To Taliban, Finally
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget