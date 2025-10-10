Sergio Gor, recently confirmed as the United States Ambassador to India, has commenced his inaugural visit to New Delhi, which is scheduled to continue through October 14. Accompanied by Deputy Secretary for Management and Resources Michael J. Rigas, Gor is set to hold discussions covering a wide range of bilateral issues. According to the U.S. Department of State, the visit highlights Washington’s commitment to strengthening its strategic partnership with India and advancing a safer, stronger, and more prosperous Indo-Pacific region.

Gor’s visit comes just days after his Senate confirmation, even as the U.S. government remains in shutdown since October 1 due to Congress’s failure to pass the 2026 funding legislation. Despite the domestic gridlock, Gor and Rigas are expected to meet Indian ministers and diplomats at the highest levels, signaling the importance of maintaining steady diplomatic engagement during a period of heightened uncertainty.

The visit coincides with ongoing trade negotiations between India and the U.S., which have been strained by President Donald Trump’s 50% tariff, currently the highest globally. While Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal’s September trip to New York helped revive momentum, both countries are still working toward finalizing the first phase of a Bilateral Trade Agreement by the fall deadline.

Last month, Gor—then Ambassador-designate—participated in trade talks in New York alongside Minister Goyal and U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer. However, Goyal has cautioned that the timing and format of the next round of negotiations remain uncertain due to the ongoing U.S. government shutdown, which has delayed several policy decisions and limited engagement with domestic stakeholders.

