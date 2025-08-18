Israel on Sunday airdropped 161 food aid packages in Gaza with support from nine other countries. The airdrop, which comes amid the worsening humanitarian crisis in Gaza, was carried out by the Israel Defence Forces in coordination with the UAE, Jordan, Germany, Belgium, France, Italy, the Netherlands, Denmark, and Indonesia.

The airdrop also comes as thousands of starving Palestinians were forces to flee again following Israel's attacks on Gaza city, Al Jazeera reported.

As per the report, the Gaza City neighbourhoods of Zeitoun, Sabra, Remal, and Tuffah have faced Israeli strikes in recent days. A spokesperson for the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs warned that Israel’s plan to forcibly move Palestinians to southern Gaza would only increase their suffering.

Thousands of families have fled Zeitoun which has been reduced to rubble after days of relentless strikes.



Following the airdrop, IDF wrote in a post on X: "9 Countries Coordinated Humanitarian Airdrop: An airdrop of 161 food aid packages for the residents of Gaza was conducted by the IDF in coordination with the UAE, Jordan, Germany, Belgium, France and Italy, the Netherlands, Denmark and Indonesia, led by Coordination of Government Activities in the Territories: Judea and Samaria and towards the Gaza Strip."

Meanwhile, at least seven people were killed on Sunday after an Israel struck al-Ahli Arab Hospital in Gaza City, as per Al Jazeera.

IDF announced late Saturday night that they struck an armed Hamas terrorist cell that was operating while using a hospital as a shelter. It said that the terrorists had used the hospital compound as a storage place for weapons.

On Sunday, the Israeli army also said it would supply tents and shelter equipment to Palestinians displaced multiple times during the 22-month conflict, which several rights organisations have labelled genocide.

The UN agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA) on Sunday warned that Gaza is on the brink of a “man-made famine” and called for the restoration of a UN-led aid distribution system.



"We are very, very close to losing our collective humanity," Juliette Touma, the agency's communications director, said in a post on X.

"The manmade famine in #Gaza has been largely shaped by the deliberate attempts to replace the UN-coordinated humanitarian system through the politically motivated “GHF”. This new Israeli-American system brings dehumanisation, chaos, and death," the post added.