US President Donald Trump announced on Saturday (local time) that Israel has agreed to an initial withdrawal line as part of an emerging peace framework for Gaza, adding that once Hamas confirms the deal, a ceasefire will be implemented immediately.

Trump said the agreement will open the door for a mutual exchange of hostages and prisoners between both sides, marking what he described as a historic step toward ending decades of conflict.

“After negotiations, Israel has agreed to the initial withdrawal line, which we have shown to and shared with Hamas. When Hamas confirms, the Ceasefire will be IMMEDIATELY effective, the Hostages and Prisoner Exchange will begin, and we will create the conditions for the next phase of withdrawal, which will bring us close to the end of this 3,000 YEAR CATASTROPHE. Thank you for your attention to this matter and, STAY TUNED!” Trump said in a post on Truth Social.

Trump's remark comes after a breakthrough in the Gaza peace deal proposed by him. Hamas had agrees to certain elements of the peace plan, which includes freeing hostages and handing over the administration of Gaza to Palestinian independence.

Meanwhile, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said he hopes to announce the release of all hostages “in the coming days.”

Trump Hails Arab Nations For Backing Gaza Plan

Earlier in the day, the White House Press Secretary reposted a video of the President expressing gratitude to several Arab nations that supported his plan to end the ongoing Gaza crisis.

In the video, Trump extended appreciation to the countries involved, saying, “I want to thank the countries that helped me put this together. Qatar, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Jordan, and so many others. So many people fought so hard. This is a big day. We'll see how it all turns out. We have to get the final word down in concrete. Very importantly, I look forward to having the hostages come home to their parents and having some of the hostages, unfortunately, you know the condition they're in, come home likewise to their parents because their parents wanted them just as much as though that young man or young woman were alive. So I just want to let you know that this is a very special day, maybe unprecedented in many ways.”

Emphasising the unprecedented nature of the development, Trump further praised the spirit of unity demonstrated by nations across the region.

“It is unprecedented, but thank you all and thank you all to those great countries that helped. We were given a tremendous amount of help. Everybody was unified in wanting this war to end and seeing peace in the Middle East. And we're very close to achieving that. Thank you all, and everybody will be treated fairly,” he said.

Meanwhile, according to The Times of Israel, the Israeli delegation participating in the upcoming negotiations in Egypt will include Strategic Affairs Minister Ron Dermer, government hostage negotiator Gal Hirsch, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s foreign policy adviser Ophir Falk, a senior Shin Bet official identified as “Mem,” and a senior Mossad official known as “Dalet.”

Talks are slated to take place in Cairo on Monday, focusing on the release of hostages held by Hamas and other militant factions in Gaza, alongside the exchange of Palestinian prisonors detained by Israel. The negotiations form part of Trump’s proposed plan aimed at achieving a lasting resolution to the Gaza conflict.